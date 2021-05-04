Quad-Cities hospitals seeing rise in younger patients, adolescent vaccinations on horizon

Charles Cabrera is a 22-year-old native of Galesburg who lives in Davenport and studies mechanical engineering at St. Ambrose University.

But Tuesday afternoon Cabrera was one of over 500 people who were vaccinated inside the Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan. The college student received his second dose of Moderna.

"I want to be as safe as I can," Cabrera said after the shot. "And I really want to do what I can to protect the community — you, stop the spread."

A few hours later, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade echoed Cabrera's message of social responsibility and confirmed recent trends showing younger people throughout the Quad-Cities are contracting the virus.

"The average age of COVID patients in our hospitals has fallen to right around 40," Olutade said. "That is much, much younger than the age of patients we saw all through last year.

"The death rate is down — perhaps because our patients are younger, and certainly because we know more about treatment than we did last year. But we are seeing even young people have serious problems with the long-term effects of getting sick."