Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival set for August
Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival set for August

Mallory Phelps, of Davenport, takes tickets for a ride on a tethered hot air balloon during the 8th annual Quad Cities Balloon Festival in East Moline, Illinois Saturday September 23, 2017. The event helps raise funds for the Riverbend Food Bank.

 Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES

The 11th annual Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival will be hosted this year’s event at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport from Friday, Aug. 13-Saturday, Aug. 14.

Gates open at 4 p.m. daily. Admission is free but donation items or cash are appreciated to support the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. 

Attendees can expect to view the balloon launch at 6 p.m. each day, with tethered balloon rides post- launch for $15 per rider, free balloon glow viewing at dusk, and a play area for kids. Food vendors also will be on site.

“We here at Rhythm City look forward to bringing this unique family-friendly event to our property. Being a community friendly casino resort,” Mo Hyder, general manager of Rhythm City Casino Resort, said in a news release.

