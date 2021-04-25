Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival set for August

The 11th annual Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival will be hosted this year’s event at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport from Friday, Aug. 13-Saturday, Aug. 14.

Gates open at 4 p.m. daily. Admission is free but donation items or cash are appreciated to support the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Attendees can expect to view the balloon launch at 6 p.m. each day, with tethered balloon rides post- launch for $15 per rider, free balloon glow viewing at dusk, and a play area for kids. Food vendors also will be on site.

“We here at Rhythm City look forward to bringing this unique family-friendly event to our property. Being a community friendly casino resort,” Mo Hyder, general manager of Rhythm City Casino Resort, said in a news release.

