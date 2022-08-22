Quad-Cities housing organizations aim to engage landlords

As rents continue their path skyward and local funding pools for housing assistance remain, Quad-Cities housing advocates are hoping to engage with local landlords to provide information on existing housing assistance programs.

Humility Homes and Services, Family Resources, Salvation Army, Open Door Crisis Center and Veteran's Affairs have a combined $1 million dedicated to assist the most vulnerable people with housing expenses in the Quad-Cities.

The Quad-Cities Housing Council will host a Lunch and Learn panel discussion Aug. 31 to offer information to local landlords on local available housing assistance programs and "build upon the relationship between (landlords) and members of our community who qualify for and receive housing assistance."

"It was time to have a conversation between the local housing service providers and the landlords to address the gap in affordable housing in the Quad Cities," said Leslie Kilgannon, director of the Quad Cities Housing Council. "If we want to bring change to our community, the only way to do it is working together. We need to prioritize long-term solutions to address the imminent crisis."

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, every $100 increase in median monthly rent is associated with a 9% increase in homelessness. Last year, monthly rents increased on average by 14%, or $200, nationwide.

The lack of affordable housing was reported by the 2019 Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, a 2020 Tri-Cities Housing Assessment and the Quad Cities Housing Clusters "Silos to Solutions" plan.

And housing assistance programs since the pandemic face ever-changing dynamics, especially since the pandemic. Most recently, the Iowa Finance Authority ended its Rent and Utility Assistance Program, which gave more than $170 million to about 17,000 Iowans, in favor of a rapid rehousing program for people facing homelessness.

People interested in participating in this event are asked to RSVP before Aug. 24 by email to r.mcneal@humilityhomes.org.

The event will be Aug. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Moline 2200 5th Ave., Moline. Biaggi's will cater, according to a press release.