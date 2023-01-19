Quad-Cities Hy-Vee locations deliver donated items from customers to Quad-Cities animal shelters in honor of Betty White

For the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, the beginning of the year can be a stressful time. Donations slow down in January and February after the holidays, Executive Director Patti McRae said, but the hundreds of dogs, cats and other pets the center cares for don't lose their appetites or playful natures.

So, when large community donations are dropped off inside the center's doorstep, some of that stress is lifted off the director's shoulders, as well as the minds of staff and volunteers.

"For me, as the director, it's a little bit of a sigh of relief, because I know we're going to have food for the animals, we're going to be able to take in more animals," McRae said. "We can help the community."

Quad-Cities Hy-Vee locations delivered $2,500-worth of animal food, treats, toys and other items donated by customers to The Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Scott County Humane Society Jan. 18 in honor of actress Betty White's birthday, which is Jan. 17.

The store chain encouraged customers to donate items from a wish list curated by the shelters through a promotion campaign that ran Jan. 11-16, Hy-Vee Marketing Coordinator Debbie Geisley said. This is the second year Hy-Vee has gathered items for donation in remembrance of Betty White, who died just before her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2021.

Last year items equaling $1,500 were given, Geisler said, and the company will continue to try and raise that number in future years by making the donation drive an annual event.

"Hopefully we'll do bigger and better every year," Geisler said.

Looking at the various bags of food the center received, McRae said there was enough dog food there to last one month — the dogs go through around 50 pounds of food a day.

However, animal shelters need more than just food to keep the pets under their care happy and healthy, especially during times when donations have slowed down.

"We want to make this as pleasant and as happy and as nice a place as possible while the animals are with us. It's not a home for them, and we don't want this to be their home, but we want this to be a nice place for them while they're here," McRae said. "So toys, leashes, collars, beds — all those things just make it better for the animals while they're here."