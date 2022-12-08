 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores having bell ringing competition

  • 0
111320-qc-nws-redkettle-034

FILE - Salvation Army bell ringer Nathan Herron of Davenport attends to the Red Kettle outside of Hy-Vee store on 53rd street, Nov. 12, 2020, in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are having a friendly competition this bell ringing season to see who can raise the most for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. 

On Thursday, Dec. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., only Hy-Vee employees will be ringing bells in hopes customers will help them win bragging rights by donating. 

According to Hy-Vee's media release, about 43% of the total amount raised during bell ringing season came from QC Hy-Vee Stores. The local Hy-Vee stores are encouraging people to come see what each store is doing to win the competition. 

All funds raised stay in the QC and will be used for programs and services The Salvation Army offers. 

In Illinois, Hy-Vee can be found in Moline along Avenue of the Cities, Milan on West Tenth Avenue and Rock Island on 18th Avenue. 

People are also reading…

In Iowa, Hy-Vee can be found on Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf with the rest of the stores located in Davenport on East 53rd, West Kimberly Road, East Kimberly Road, Rockingham Road, and West Locust. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Australians angered by release of Bali 2002 attack bombmaker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News