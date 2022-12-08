Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores having bell ringing competition

Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are having a friendly competition this bell ringing season to see who can raise the most for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., only Hy-Vee employees will be ringing bells in hopes customers will help them win bragging rights by donating.

According to Hy-Vee's media release, about 43% of the total amount raised during bell ringing season came from QC Hy-Vee Stores. The local Hy-Vee stores are encouraging people to come see what each store is doing to win the competition.

All funds raised stay in the QC and will be used for programs and services The Salvation Army offers.

In Illinois, Hy-Vee can be found in Moline along Avenue of the Cities, Milan on West Tenth Avenue and Rock Island on 18th Avenue.

In Iowa, Hy-Vee can be found on Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf with the rest of the stores located in Davenport on East 53rd, West Kimberly Road, East Kimberly Road, Rockingham Road, and West Locust.