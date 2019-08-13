Representatives from Quad-Cities Interfaith’s Faith Leaders Caucus will hold a Quad-Cities climate crisis rally.
“A Faithful Response to Our Climate Crisis” will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. It is open to everyone.
The rally will feature brief speeches from various faith traditions, alternating with speakers from the environmental community, chants and music. Organizers hope that the gathering will provide enthusiasm and energy to those in attendance in order to spur our elected officials and candidates for public office to commit to positive policies for environmental stewardship, according to a news release.
Rally cosponsors include the Environmental Forum of Progressive Action for the Common Good, as well as One Human Family QCA. Speakers will include Regina Tsosie and Josie Ironshield (Sage Sisters of Solidarity), the Rev. Dwight Ford (Grace City Church), Imam Bachir Djehiche (Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities), Rabbi Linda Bertenthal (Temple Emanuel Reform Synagogue), Joyce Singh (Buddhist practitioner), the Rev. Bud Grant (St. Ambrose University), Lori O’Dell McCollum (Progressive Action for the Common Good), Olivia Dorothy (American Rivers) and Matt Russell (Iowa Interfaith Power & Light).
Quad-Cities Interfaith (QCI) is a coalition of congregations and community groups working to build local leadership and address issues in the Quad Cities region of Illinois and Iowa.
For more information, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks, 563-940-9630 or richdhendricks@msn.com. For more information about Quad-Cities Interfaith, call 563-322-4910 or email qcinterfaith@gmail.com.