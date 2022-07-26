Quad-Cities Interfaith to host annual breakfast fundraiser

Quad-Cities Interfaith will host a fundraising breakfast 7-8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities, 2115 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf.

Participants can enjoy breakfast, learn about projects and honor this year's Quad-Cities Interfaith Community Leadership and Justice Award winners. Donations will be accepted. RSVP requested by emailing office@qcinterfaith.org or calling 563-676-4824.

This year, five community members, and their families, who have shown great commitment to making the Quad-Cities a more just and welcoming community will be honored. The honorees are Cecilia O'Brien, Jackie McCoy, Gloria Mancilla, Tracy White and Tee LaShore.

Quad-Cities Interfaith is a local organization that fights for social justice in the community. More information: www.qcinterfaith.org.