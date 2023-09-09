The Quad Cities International Airport is celebrating historic wins and a step forward for the future as summer ends.

At a time when regional airports are still facing challenges resulting from pilot shortages and aircraft equipment changes, the QC Airport is growing and pursuing what could be the next frontier for aviation, according to a news release.

“It’s been tough for regional airports as airlines focused attention on larger aircraft and airports to recover from the pandemic,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director, Quad Cities International Airport. “But we’re feeling more optimistic than ever about the future of the QC Airport. It’s taken a dedicated staff and committed community to get us here, and we’re using this momentum to take us into the future.”

Record breaking air traffic

In May, July and August, the airport recorded a historic number of air traffic movements, including exceeding 5,200 movements in July. Airport officials credit the recent emphasis on supporting general aviation and pilot training for the increase in traffic.

Tower movements are important for multiple reasons, with one of the most essential being federal funding. The busier the airport, the better chance it has to receive grant funding for the purchase of equipment, supporting maintenance and completing improvement projects.

Additionally, competitive fuel prices have increased activity, according to the release. Quad Cities International Airport is building a reputation among pilots as a convenient fuel stop with friendly controllers, cheap gas and even stocking the pilot’s lounge with free Whitey’s ice cream for major fly-ins and events.

Service to Charlotte

The airport credits one of the biggest wins of the summer as the announcement of twice daily service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport with American Airlines. Airport staff partnered with an air service consultant firm based in Washington, D.C., and are working with regional businesses to gather data that appeals to airline network planners.

Airport officials said John Deere’s presence in the southeast played a substantial role in securing this route as well as swelling support from the business community needing eastern seaboard connections and beyond. Flights are set to begin Dec. 20.

Spaceport Planning Study

The Metropolitan Airport Authority Board of Commissioners approved plans to conduct a commercial spaceport planning study. Aviation is continually evolving, and commercial space travel may be a big part of the future.

Airport leadership wants to ensure the Quad-Cities is at forefront of that development. Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Transportation shared their support. The study is being funded through a grant.

