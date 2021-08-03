Quad Cities International Airport installs solar panels

The project is an Illowa Impact Agreement, Goetz said, and is one of the larger solar projects on an airport going on in the Midwest.

The airport started working on the project in 2019, Goetz said.

Everton Walters, the president of WCP Solar said his company put in a bid for the project at that time. WCP Solar has done solar projects on schools and other government facilities since the company started in 2007, Walters said. Local subcontractors also worked on the project, such as Moxie Solar, which installed the panels.

In March, the airport announced plans for $20 to $40 million in large scale improvements and upgrades.

Those improvements are set to take years, and include widening TSA security checkpoints and walkways in the ticketing area, renovated restrooms, adding a canopy to the curbside drop-off area and an indoor/outdoor viewing space and garden area near the baggage claim.

The goal start date for construction on some of the larger renovations is slated to be 18 months after the March announcement airport spokesperson Ashleigh Johnston said, about in August of 2022.