Quad Cities International Airport to receive more than $8 million in federal funding

Quad Cities International Airport will receive $8.57 million in federal funding, Illinois U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, and Illinois U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced Wednesday.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration will help the airport improve operations, increase safety and meet FAA standards, according to a release.

"Our Illinois airports are important economic engines for the state, and making sure they continue to have the support they need to operate safely is critical," Duckworth said. "I'm proud to join Senator Durbin and Congresswoman Bustos in announcing this infusion of federal funding, and I'll keep working to ensure our airports and transportation systems have the funding and support necessary throughout this pandemic and beyond."

The grant, partially funded through President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, is to help the airport remove several thousand feet of runway and taxiway pavement, extend Taxiway A to 5,3545 feet and add a 380-foot taxiway connector to reduce the potential for runway incursions, according to the release.