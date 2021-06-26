 Skip to main content
Quad-Cities kayaker wins environmental award for river activity
EDDY AWARDS FROM RIVER ACTION

Kayaking on the Rock River is about more than just paddling a small boat through water.

It’s about deer swimming right in front of your boat.

It’s about huge bald eagles taking flight at eye level.

It’s about hundreds and hundreds of white pelicans or a beaver slapping his tail on the water in annoyance.

And Carlos Barreto -- more than anyone in the Quad-Cities -- has introduced hundreds of people to these natural wonders through his business called Quad-City Kayak River Adventures in Colona, Illinois, and his club, Quad-City Kayakers which has nearly 3,000 members from all over the country.

For his efforts, Barreto has received an Eddy Award in the category of river activity from River Action Inc., a Davenport-based nonprofit organization that strives to foster the environmental, economic, and cultural vitality of the Mississippi River and its riverfront in the Quad-City region.

Each year River Action honors people and organizations that go against the current, as in an eddy, to accomplish outstanding work in the categories of art, design, education, stewardship, river activity and revitalization and, often, a special recognition award to people who have gone “above and beyond.” This year’s special recognition award went to Anthony Heddlesten, an engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Awards were given Friday at River Action’s annual Fish & Fire dinner, held this year at Modern Woodmen Park. Ceremonies recognized winners from 2021 as well as 2020 when the ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19.

Barreto founded Quad-City Kayakers in 2017, the same year he retired from a 30-year career building elevators for Kone, Moline. He started his business in 2020 out of his garage, but interest has increased so much that he recently submitted a business plan to the city of Colona for a brick-and-mortar store sometime in the next year.

In addition to being able to outfit people with the gear they need to go kayaking, Barreto hosts regular guided tours on the Rock and Mississippi rivers, sometimes by moonlight, and teaches boat safety, how to paddle and self-rescue.

He also hosts special activities, such as a “camp and kayak” trip to Loud Thunder Forest Preserve and back, and to the Current River in Missouri, known for its swift, shallow, spring-fed water, high bluffs, caves and waterfalls. He also sponsors an annual event called the Rock River Yak Attack.

One reason for the group’s popularity is that “we’re a very active group” with new, different and interesting things going on all the time, Barreto said.

And, “we bring hundreds and hundreds of tourists to the area each year. I want to keep the tourism coming in.”

Barreto’s own interest in the water goes back to when he was 12 or 13 years old and a friend who lived on the Rock River in Moline taught him how to water ski. Barreto “fell in love with the river” and has been doing water sports ever since, including a time when he was a champion bare-foot water skier, participating in tournaments.

It was while scouting out smooth water in which to ski that he started finding the beautiful backwaters where he takes kayakers today. “I found all these secret little nooks and crannies,” he said. “I thought, ‘I have to show people this beauty, not just keep it to myself.’”

The Rock and Mississippi also are good for bird-watching, especially during the spring and fall migrations, he said. “The woods get ungodly noisy. And that’s what everybody enjoys. They’re pulling out their cell phones and snapping pictures.”

One of Barreto’s goals is to acquire land to host a campsite somewhere along the 320-mile Rock River Trail from the marsh at Horicon, Wisconsin, to the confluence with the Mississippi.

The popularity of kayaks began taking off around 2015, he said. One reason for the appeal is that they can be navigated by one person, as opposed to the two needed with a canoe. Kayaks also sit closer to the water than a canoe and are more stable. “They’re more personalized,” he said. “It’s just you and your boat. It is under your own power. And it is built to take you on an adventure. That’s our motto – ‘where your adventure begins.’”

Membership in his group is about 67% women, with most in their 40s and 50s. “But we have them from nine on up to 76,” he said.

Barreto prides himself on taking care of every kayaker, from the beginner with an inexpensive craft purchased at a big box store on up to experienced paddlers with sea kayaks that, yes, can be taken out into the ocean.

The main season is Memorial Day through Labor Day although experienced kayakers with the proper cold-weather gear can go out as long as the rivers or lakes remain unfrozen.

In addition to enjoying wildlife and natural beauty, Barreto encourages kayakers to do their part in cleaning up litter as they encounter it. He distributes mesh bags from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at the beginning of the season and encourages everyone to do their part.

“I try to promote ‘leave no trace,’” he said.

OTHER EDDY AWARD WINNERS

Special Recognition in 2021: Anthony Heddlesten

Anthony Heddlesten is a person who can check all the boxes. He leads his team in outreach for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and flood preparation. He has helped River Action initiate the Quad-Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance, served on the Upper Mississippi River Conference committee, led Riverine Walks along the floodplain in Davenport, given Channel Cat Talks on the lock and dam system, and installed solar panels on the roof of his home, written and recorded a WVIK RiverWay Story on solar power, and helped author a Transformation Grant for frequently flooded cities. He also serves on the Riverdale City Council and is its mayor pro tempore.

His award recognizes a champion of change; not just someone who promotes progress, but who epitomizes it.

Special Recognition in 2020: Roger Viadero

Upon his arrival at the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities campus, Viadero began working with River Action on the Upper Mississippi River Conference. He has brought scholarships to Western’s environmental/river studies programs and acquired a pontoon boat for student work and sensor equipment for wetland research.

Art in 2020: Brad Bisbey

Bisbey is a painter and teacher at the Beréskin Gallery, Bettendorf. His landscapes are remarkable for the strong sense of life and place.

Design in 2021: Brad Martell and the R. Richard Bittner YMCA, Davenport

This project was singled out for its sensitivity to the Mississippi riverfront, the access to views in workout rooms, and, in the ‘how cool is this?’ category, sunset yoga on the river deck!

Design in 2020: IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union headquarters, Moline

Leo A. Daly, of Omaha, and Russell Construction, Davenport, designed and constructed the building that the city of Moline believes sets the standard for quality and design as the city begins to develop the new Interstate 74 corridor.

Stewardship in 2021: Partners of Scott County Watersheds

Among other projects, Partners operates a volunteer water quality monitoring program to gather and compile data on Scott County creeks.

Stewardship in 2021: Kelly McKay

McKay is a self-employed wildlife biologist who qualifies as a bird savant. He has done more Christmas Bird Counts than anyone in the nation and constantly warns of habitat loss as a reason for bird decline. He gives lectures, tours, writes academic papers, and does research on birds of the Mississippi River.

Stewardship in 2020: Amy Kay

Kay is Clean Water Manager for the city of Davenport. Among her duties, she works to expand best practices for storm water and green infrastructure and improve the Duck Creek flood plain.

Education in 2021: Beth Carvey and Tom Willcockson

As long-time director of the Black Hawk State Historic Site and its the museum in Rock Island, Carvey has educated countless school children about the Sauk Indians. Her picture book, “Twelve Moons: A Year with the Sauk and Meskwaki” puts her knowledge into text, following the tribes through a year of daily live. Artist and cartographer Tom Willcockson illustrated the book.

Education in 2020: Eric Sorensen

As meteorologist and climatologist at WQAD-TV, Ch. 8, Sorensen has been committed to communication and education, and the science behind it; his unique position as a meteorologist adds credibility to his environmental message. He dedicates Monday morning broadcasts to climate change education. He is leaving the station July 2.

Revitalization in 2020: Tim Knanishu

Since 2002, Knanishu has worked diligently through REDEEM and East Moline economic development to bring redevelopment to the former Case-International Harvester factory site in East Moline. In 2004 it was cleaned up, cleared, and made ready for Phase I of redevelopment. Today The Bend, as it is called, is home to a major hotel, convention center, music venue, brewery, coffee house, and office space, and access to the riverfront recreation trail. More is in the works.

Revitalization in 2020: Deb Kuntzi

Kuntzi is executive director of the Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation, a nonprofit formed to restore both the historic Susanne Denkmann Hauberg mansion on the grounds and its landscape designed by noted landscape architect Jens Jensen. Restoration of ponds in the landscape helps control erosion and storm water runoff into the adjoining neighborhood. Other projects of this group include restoration of fruit and vegetable gardens and use of the carriage house for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education.

River Activity in 2020: Jim Mathys

Buffalo State Bank president Jim Mathys led a small committee whose work resulted in the building of riverfront recreational trail.

