Quad-Cities kayaker wins environmental award for river activity

Barreto’s own interest in the water goes back to when he was 12 or 13 years old and a friend who lived on the Rock River in Moline taught him how to water ski. Barreto “fell in love with the river” and has been doing water sports ever since, including a time when he was a champion bare-foot water skier, participating in tournaments.

It was while scouting out smooth water in which to ski that he started finding the beautiful backwaters where he takes kayakers today. “I found all these secret little nooks and crannies,” he said. “I thought, ‘I have to show people this beauty, not just keep it to myself.’”

The Rock and Mississippi also are good for bird-watching, especially during the spring and fall migrations, he said. “The woods get ungodly noisy. And that’s what everybody enjoys. They’re pulling out their cell phones and snapping pictures.”

One of Barreto’s goals is to acquire land to host a campsite somewhere along the 320-mile Rock River Trail from the marsh at Horicon, Wisconsin, to the confluence with the Mississippi.