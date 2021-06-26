Quad-Cities kayaker wins environmental award for river activity

Kayaking on the Rock River is about more than just paddling a small boat through water.
It’s about deer swimming right in front of your boat.
It’s about huge bald eagles taking flight at eye level.
It’s about hundreds and hundreds of white pelicans or a beaver slapping his tail on the water in annoyance.
And Carlos Barreto -- more than anyone in the Quad-Cities -- has introduced hundreds of people to these natural wonders through his business called Quad-City Kayak River Adventures in Colona, Illinois, and his club, Quad-City Kayakers which has nearly 3,000 members from all over the country.
For his efforts, Barreto has received an Eddy Award in the category of river activity from River Action Inc., a Davenport-based nonprofit organization that strives to foster the environmental, economic, and cultural vitality of the Mississippi River and its riverfront in the Quad-City region.
Each year River Action honors people and organizations that go against the current, as in an eddy, to accomplish outstanding work in the categories of art, design, education, stewardship, river activity and revitalization and, often, a special recognition award to people who have gone “above and beyond.” This year’s special recognition award went to Anthony Heddlesten, an engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Awards were given Friday at River Action’s annual Fish & Fire dinner, held this year at Modern Woodmen Park. Ceremonies recognized winners from 2021 as well as 2020 when the ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19.
Barreto founded Quad-City Kayakers in 2017, the same year he retired from a 30-year career building elevators for Kone, Moline. He started his business in 2020 out of his garage, but interest has increased so much that he recently submitted a business plan to the city of Colona for a brick-and-mortar store sometime in the next year.
In addition to being able to outfit people with the gear they need to go kayaking, Barreto hosts regular guided tours on the Rock and Mississippi rivers, sometimes by moonlight, and teaches boat safety, how to paddle and self-rescue.
He also hosts special activities, such as a “camp and kayak” trip to Loud Thunder Forest Preserve and back, and to the Current River in Missouri, known for its swift, shallow, spring-fed water, high bluffs, caves and waterfalls. He also sponsors an annual event called the Rock River Yak Attack.
One reason for the group’s popularity is that “we’re a very active group” with new, different and interesting things going on all the time, Barreto said.
And, “we bring hundreds and hundreds of tourists to the area each year. I want to keep the tourism coming in.”
Barreto’s own interest in the water goes back to when he was 12 or 13 years old and a friend who lived on the Rock River in Moline taught him how to water ski. Barreto “fell in love with the river” and has been doing water sports ever since, including a time when he was a champion bare-foot water skier, participating in tournaments.
It was while scouting out smooth water in which to ski that he started finding the beautiful backwaters where he takes kayakers today. “I found all these secret little nooks and crannies,” he said. “I thought, ‘I have to show people this beauty, not just keep it to myself.’”
The Rock and Mississippi also are good for bird-watching, especially during the spring and fall migrations, he said. “The woods get ungodly noisy. And that’s what everybody enjoys. They’re pulling out their cell phones and snapping pictures.”
One of Barreto’s goals is to acquire land to host a campsite somewhere along the 320-mile Rock River Trail from the marsh at Horicon, Wisconsin, to the confluence with the Mississippi.
The popularity of kayaks began taking off around 2015, he said. One reason for the appeal is that they can be navigated by one person, as opposed to the two needed with a canoe. Kayaks also sit closer to the water than a canoe and are more stable. “They’re more personalized,” he said. “It’s just you and your boat. It is under your own power. And it is built to take you on an adventure. That’s our motto – ‘where your adventure begins.’”
Membership in his group is about 67% women, with most in their 40s and 50s. “But we have them from nine on up to 76,” he said.
Barreto prides himself on taking care of every kayaker, from the beginner with an inexpensive craft purchased at a big box store on up to experienced paddlers with sea kayaks that, yes, can be taken out into the ocean.
The main season is Memorial Day through Labor Day although experienced kayakers with the proper cold-weather gear can go out as long as the rivers or lakes remain unfrozen.
In addition to enjoying wildlife and natural beauty, Barreto encourages kayakers to do their part in cleaning up litter as they encounter it. He distributes mesh bags from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at the beginning of the season and encourages everyone to do their part.
“I try to promote ‘leave no trace,’” he said.