Quad-Cities law enforcement face officer absences because of COVID-19

The recent surge in COVID-19 is affecting Quad-Cities law enforcement personnel.
Of Eldridge’s current nine police department personnel, four officers were out sick because of COVID-19 in the last part of December, said Eldridge Chief of Police Joe Sisler.
Three of those officers have since returned to work, he said. During at least one week during December, he said the department was very short staffed, and officers worked overtime to cover for the absences.
“Eldridge officers have been phenomenal, everybody has continued to roll forward and keep the city covered in a positive manner,” Sisler said.
Other police departments, city staff, and front-line workers in the Quad-Cities have had to contend with the spike in COVID-19 cases mirrored across the country. Seven-day numbers released Jan. 5 show Scott County’s positive test rate rose to 23.09% and Rock Island County’s number of cases and positivity rate jumped, too. Local hospitals in mid-to-late December warned they were overwhelmed.
First responder agencies across the country have been grappling with a shortage of manpower because of workers out sick during the latest wave of COVID-19.
The Bettendorf Police Department had seven officers off of work due to COVID-19 during December, but not all at the same time, according to Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball.
Kimball said before December 2021 the department had not seen any cases for a while, but with the recent surge, more officers have been affected.
“They quarantined at home per CDC guidelines and I am happy to say that all of them are back to work as I write this,” Kimball said in an email. “As would be expected, this did create some manpower issues which were covered with overtime so that we were able to maintain our manpower level, as to not affect our response times and service.”
Alison Fleming, the Davenport city human resources director, said the Davenport Police Department currently has six police officers out with COVID-19, and during December there were 24 officers out total, but not all at the same time.
Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said the Rock Island Police Department currently has one officer out with COVID-19, and East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the East Moline Police Department doesn’t have anyone out with COVID-19. The city of Moline declined to give specific numbers but said the recent surge has affected staffing in all departments throughout the city.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance at the end of December to shorten the isolation period before people can go back to work after testing positive. The CDC now recommends isolating five days, and wearing a mask for the five following days.
The Eldridge City Council approved the city cover 80 hours of paid sick leave for city employees with specified reasons related to COVID-19, which would cover the four officers that were out sick. Eldridge’s force will expand from nine to 11, including the chief, once two hires finish training.