Quad-Cities log another 42 COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa reported another 336 coronavirus cases Sunday to give the state 31,377 cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 721 Iowans with COVID-19 have died since the outbreak began.

In Scott County, 21 additional people were confirmed with the virus Sunday, for a total of 794. There have been 10 deaths in Scott County.

For many people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Illinois health officials reported 639 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, for a total of 147,251, but just six deaths as the state reported its lowest single-day increase in fatalities since late March.

According to data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, 7,020 individuals have died due to coronavirus-related complications.

In Rock Island County, 21 more people tested positive for the virus, for a total of 1,064. There have been 29 deaths in the county.

COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities as of July 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. Rock Island County New: 21 Total:1,064 Total deaths: 29 Scott County New: 21 Total: 794 Total deaths: 10 Illinois New: 639 Total: 147,251 Total deaths: 7,020 Iowa New: 336 Total: 31,377 Total deaths: 721