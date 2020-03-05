Quad-Cities man takes a gamble on a hot sauce line, named 777 Hot Sauce

Rich Glancey is passionate about reclaiming his place in the food industry, and he believes his 777 Hot Sauce will be his jackpot.
Before an eight-year stint in the U.S. Army and a lengthy career at the Rock Island Arsenal, Glancey was head of the kitchen at a local chain eatery.
The work created a thirst he continues to attempt to quench.
"It is a passion of mine," Glancey said of the many layers of the food industry. "It's always been a part of me. So why fight it?''
Today, Glancey operates two food-related websites.
Thefoodzone.net highlights non-chain local eateries. There, Glancey offers a short food review, a featured menu item and a link to the featured restaurant's website and Facebook page.
''I also have a live Facebook video broadcast called 'Rich’s Saturday Showcase,'" Glancey said. "It airs every Saturday, and we showcase items off the menu and something about the restaurant.''
Now Glancey is expanding his reach, releasing his 777 Hot Sauces (777hotsaucecompany.com) with the hope of capitalizing on a national uptick in the condiment.
The YouTube show "Hot Ones," which chronicles a variety of hot sauces sampled by various celebrities, is a monster hit. Host Christopher Schonberger often can be seen on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," doing a "Hot Ones'' segment with Fallon and a guest.
While the national hot sauce surge may be a recent development, Glancey said his sauces have been years in the making.
"I even have a collection of hot sauces from all over the world," Glancey said. "I have always looked for a better hot sauce. In the past two years, I have experimented making hot sauce at home, trying to perfect it.
"I let friends try it and they love it, telling me I should sell it," the father of six said. "So I thought with being in the food entertainment business with The FoodZone, I should go ahead and take the next step."
The name, Glancey said, is easy to relate to and brings to light a long-ago passion for playing slot machines, though he is not much of a gambler these days.
"The 777 brand comes from being big fan of Las Vegas," Glancey said. "I always loved those trips and playing slot machines. The goal is to have it in every casino in the country."
In need of a commercial kitchen in which to manufacture his 777 Hot Sauce, Glancey turned to longtime pal Gary Schmooske, owner of Smokey's Country Diner in East Moline.
"A close friend," Glancey said of Schmooske. "And the first place that came to mind for me. When I presented the idea to him, he was all in. While getting everything in place the last couple months, Gary asked me to help him get his barbecue sauce off the ground. As a result, we made a deal to allow me to use his approved kitchen to make my sauce. And now Gary has his famous barbecue sauce for sale, and I have 777 Hot Sauce.''
Glancey said there were three styles to choose from with 777. "Original" is mild to hot; "Triple 7" is doubly hot. according to Glancey; and "Jalepeno 7" should wake up one's senses.
"You can get them at Smokey’s Country Diner, The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium (in Rapids City), Hollar’s Bar & Grill (in Moline) and Cattleman's Meat Market (in East Moline)," Glancey said. "We are working on wider distribution every day.''
Aware the time to strike with hot sauces is now, Glancey said he thinks staying fresh and local eventually will pay off in a big way.
"Research tells me there is room and a large market for hot sauce," Glancey said. "We use fresh ingredients from local markets and can deliver in less than a week. I'm excited and found others excited about it as well.
Remember this, Glancey added: "777 Hot Sauce: It's a jackpot all the time."
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com