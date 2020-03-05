Quad-Cities man takes a gamble on a hot sauce line, named 777 Hot Sauce

While the national hot sauce surge may be a recent development, Glancey said his sauces have been years in the making.

"I even have a collection of hot sauces from all over the world," Glancey said. "I have always looked for a better hot sauce. In the past two years, I have experimented making hot sauce at home, trying to perfect it.

"I let friends try it and they love it, telling me I should sell it," the father of six said. "So I thought with being in the food entertainment business with The FoodZone, I should go ahead and take the next step."

The name, Glancey said, is easy to relate to and brings to light a long-ago passion for playing slot machines, though he is not much of a gambler these days.

"The 777 brand comes from being big fan of Las Vegas," Glancey said. "I always loved those trips and playing slot machines. The goal is to have it in every casino in the country."

In need of a commercial kitchen in which to manufacture his 777 Hot Sauce, Glancey turned to longtime pal Gary Schmooske, owner of Smokey's Country Diner in East Moline.