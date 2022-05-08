Quad-Cities mothers give birth to three sets of twins on same day in same clinic ahead of Mother's Day

Six babies, three moms and one shift at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace — a combination for the ages.

Staff saw three sets of twins born May 2 at the clinic, all in the span of about 12 hours. A pair of girls, a girl and a boy, then two boys — all fraternal.

In her 11 years working in the building, Nurse Manager Kelli Sieverding said she'd never seen anything like it.

At the start of the day, Sieverding expected to accommodate only one set of twins along with other patients. So adding two more to the mix certainly added some stress for her and her staff, who she said handled everything wonderfully.

"A lot of extra work went into the day to make it work," Sieverding said.

All three families are now home with clean bills of health. No trips to the NICU were necessary.

Kaitlin Connard was the first of the bunch to give birth to her girls, Braelyn and Brooklyn. They came three hours apart — another first occurrence for the clinic.

Connard and her doctor planned for her to give birth Wednesday. But, when a Sunday check-up revealed Connard had high blood pressure, it was decided that her Mother's Day present was going to come a little earlier than expected.

The first-time mom is settling well at home.

While it was unexpected, Connard said she was happy that her children got such an exciting birth story — something they can look back on and tell stories about.

"It [will be] something great to tell them," Connard said. "Put it in the baby book so they could see that they were actually on the news when they were born."

Stacy Smith was the second mother of the day — and the only one scheduled — to give birth to twins, Violet and Asher. With a 3-year-old son at home, this wasn't Smith's first rodeo.

However, giving birth to twins was new, and things were unusually busy in the clinic when she got there early in the morning. She had her boy and girl in mid-afternoon.

"When I came in there was nobody there because they were all busy working on delivering the first set of twins," Smith said.

Smith said she knew the clinic was expecting a few different twin births this spring but never thought they'd all end up on the same day. It was an extraordinary experience for everyone involved.

Janela McCarty's twins, Cian and Ezra, were the last and smallest of the bunch after coming a week or two earlier than expected. With a 13-month-old son at home, she said they'll all grow up almost like triplets.

When she learned that two other sets of twins had been born that same day, McCarty said she was relieved to hear that they were all doing well. They all got to meet a couple of days later, and McCarty said she, Smith and Connard had an instant sense of familiarity.

"I feel like we all kind of clicked immediately because of what we had just gotten through," McCarty said.

Smith's older son shares a name with Ezra, which Smith said to McCarty meant she was going to have a sweet, wonderful boy.

The mothers are keeping in touch, commiserating about coming home and adjusting to a life with two new lives to love. She's hoping that connection will keep for many years to come.

"I'm kind of hoping we're all still in touch [in the future], and the twins kind of just know [the story] from growing up with the other twins because it's just kind of a unique story," Smith said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.