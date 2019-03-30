When Kai Swanson thought Saturday of his friend Amy McConnell Rowell, the longtime director of World Relief in Moline, he said she lived the “biblical injunction to love thy neighbor.”
“The fact is, the neighbor is not the person we choose,” Swanson said. “The neighbor is the person God gives us. I’m thankful the Quad-Cities had a person like Amy who modeled what it is to be the neighbor to those persons who are placed in our lives and enrich our lives.”
Rowell, 48, of Rock Island, died Saturday of an illness. Her organization, World Relief, provides services to refugees and immigrants in western Illinois and eastern Illinois.
Rowell's husband, Eric, an admissions counselor for diversity outreach at Augustana College, posted on his Facebook page that, “At approximately 2 p.m. today my wife, Amy Renee (McConnell) Rowell, mother of Anna, Jude, Sonu, and Golu took her last breath. As she travels to heaven please never forget how loving and caring she was. Please remember that it doesn't matter how much money you make or the things you have. The only thing that matters is the beautiful mark you leave on this world. And her mark is absolutely gorgeous.”
Swanson, a special assistant to Augustana President Steve Bahls, said he has known the Rowells for many years, “and they are just two of the most welcoming people, but they also challenged everyone around them to be welcoming.
“We say we have a great community here in the Quad-Cities,” Swanson said. “Why would we not want to share that community with people who come from challenged areas of the world?
“Amy taught me so much and made our community a better place,” he said.
Allan Ross, executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, said that Rowell’s death was “devastating news.”
Ross said he loved Rowell’s passion for her work at World Relief and that the Jewish community was always ready to help.
“When she was looking for assistance, I told her, ‘We’d be glad to help you because what you’re doing is so vital,’” Ross said Saturday. “If she needed anything, clothes, food furniture, money, whatever she needed we’d do our best to help her.
“She was doing godly work,” Ross said. “She really was.”
Amy's final Facebook post, from last Sunday, told the story of an encounter with a woman wearing hijab at a local Indian grocery store, said Ann McGlynn, who connected with Amy through shared work with refugees. Amy was at the store to pick up some sweet treats for the Hindu festival Holi. The woman paid for Amy's treats as an act of kindness.
“Amy encouraged her friends to do the same that day — an act of kindness for a stranger, “McGlynn said.
"Amy loved her family fiercely. She served her community humbly. She relied on her faith in God entirely," McGlynn said. "She was known throughout the world — really and truly throughout the world — as a bright light and unforgettably caring soul. The unthinkable heartbreak of her death is matched by the depth of her beautiful work in this world.”
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, who when he was the CEO of the Scott County Y, hired Rowell at the Y, said she had worked for the YMCA internationally before she returned to the area.
“She had worked throughout the world, but primarily in India, and then we were fortunate when she and Eric came back here,” he said. “We were then able to recruit her for the Scott County Y.”
Klipsch said Saturday that it was difficult to talk about Rowell in the past tense.
For all that Rowell did in and for the community, he said, and as busy as she was, she always put her family and the people around her on the top of her list. “She was a wonderful mother and wife, and she cared about all the people with whom she worked and the people she served,” Klipsch said. “That’s something we all loved about her.”
In looking back at all Rowell had done for people the world over during her career, Klipsch said for Rowell, “It all came down to love God, love your neighbor and serve. She really epitomized that. For those of us who knew her, it will be something that we will aspire to for the rest of our lives.”
Swanson said World Relief “is what it is, and dreams what it dreams, because of her.”
“Its vision, and Amy’s passion, still has a great deal of currency,” Swanson said. “It would be a tribute to her legacy for that good work to continue.”