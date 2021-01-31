Quad-Cities mourns: 'He's just really sort of set an example of intellectual curiosity': Roald Tweet remembered as a mischievous, curious man

Jonathan said his father had a mischievous streak. Roald once had a weight-loss challenge with a student. Roald secretly wore a lead belt for most of the weigh-ins but didn't wear it for the final weigh-in, so he'd appear to lose a lot of weight even, as legend has it, he lost very little and made little effort to even try.

The loser was to be thrown in the slough on the college's campus in Rock Island, Illinois, though that never happened.

That was Tweet’s sense of humor and willingness to help a student, in his own unique way.

“He was like: that is funny, but it’s also kind of a practical joke on the student he was betting against," Jonathan said.

As a father, Jonathan said, Roald freely shared his interests and encouraged the interests of he and his wife, Margaret's, three kids, sons Jonathan and Randy Tweet, Rock Island, Illinois city manager, and daughter, Gretchen O’Brien.

“He was interested in showing us how to do crafts or showing us how to draw or write things. He was creative and he was a teacher, so he did a lot of teaching us and encouraging us," Jonathan said.

But Jonathan noted, his dad's interests didn't always lead the way.