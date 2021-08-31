Quad-Cities Mourns: Nathan Gomez Soliz remembered as a talented musician, composer and friend

While Nate's music drew a crowd, it was his willingness to be vulnerable and open up left deep impressions on his friends.

In 2008, Nielson Hernandez was an exchange student from Nicaragua when he walked into a church in Bettendorf and saw a kid playing the drums.

"I was impressed," Hernandez said. "We shared a passion for music — I play the piano. And we got close.

"Nate picked me up every Sunday to go to church and play together. I didn't have a car, but he was always there for me.

Hernandez said Nate offered more than just Sunday morning rides to a church.

"I was there in the United States for two years," Hernandez explained. "I went through many tough times and Nate was there, reminding me we can always go in the right direction. And no matter how times we fall, we can always start over."

Hernandez said two thoughts about Nate have crowded his mind as he thinks about his friend.

"He was always more concerned about other people and not himself," Hernandez said. "And the most surprising thing — I don't ever remember seeing Nate sad, He was always smiling."

Nate and his friend from Nicaragua stayed close across the years and the distance.