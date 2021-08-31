Quad-Cities Mourns: Nathan Gomez Soliz remembered as a talented musician, composer and friend

Nathan Gomez Soliz was a beloved son.
Others loved a talented musician and composer and dedicated friend. The man everyone called Nate was one who shared his faith. And he was a hustling, hard-working dude who started a junk salvage business.
The gentle and kind man even touched hearts thousands of miles from his home as he shared his music and good will through Xbox gaming circles and social media groups.
The 32-year-old man who was all those things to others died of COVID-19 Saturday in Rock Island's UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital.
Evan McCoy knew Nate when they were both still-awkward students at Moline High School. McCoy graduated in 2006. Nate finished up 2007. They drifted apart and McCoy moved away.
McCoy said he will never forget how they reconnected.
"I first moved back from Virginia in 2016. I was walking through Walmart parking lot. I suddenly start hearing my name being yelled. After a few minutes of looking around, I spotted Nate, hanging half out of his van, yelling my name from across the parking lot," McCoy said. "I immediately knew it was him. He had driven his mother to Walmart. He and I talked for hours. Everything from music and band to art and family and church.
"It was the most welcome I had felt in years. I had felt that all my friends had abandoned me. But here Nate was screaming like a madman just to say hello."
McCoy called Nate an "awe-inspiring musician."
"His music was very well composed. He did synthesized pieces on the computer. Very new age, technical with a hip hop vibe," McCoy said.
Ezekiel Raymond Peters and Nate met five years ago in an XBox group dedicated to Halo 2.
"It’s crazy how much you can get to know about someone that you’ve never met in person. We would talk for hours about life, goals, music. Everything. He was part of a tight-knit community and everyone loved his over-the-top energy and humor," Peters said. "He had one of those laughs that made you want to laugh. We would have a dozen people in a group chat and he would DJ live song requests for us for hours.
"He’d always be working on a new beat that he just made. I remember thinking, damn this guy is so talented. He had such a ear for music. The stuff he was making was at industry level. I know he was sitting on a lot of tracks that were crazy. I hope his family does something with them. Nate 'Big O Boss' may be gone, but he can live on through his music forever.
Peters lives in Seattle.
"I think I talked to him more than I talk to some of my friends in real life. I can’t think of any conversation that stood out but every conversation was raw and important in their own way," Peters said.
While Nate's music drew a crowd, it was his willingness to be vulnerable and open up left deep impressions on his friends.
In 2008, Nielson Hernandez was an exchange student from Nicaragua when he walked into a church in Bettendorf and saw a kid playing the drums.
"I was impressed," Hernandez said. "We shared a passion for music — I play the piano. And we got close.
"Nate picked me up every Sunday to go to church and play together. I didn't have a car, but he was always there for me.
Hernandez said Nate offered more than just Sunday morning rides to a church.
"I was there in the United States for two years," Hernandez explained. "I went through many tough times and Nate was there, reminding me we can always go in the right direction. And no matter how times we fall, we can always start over."
Hernandez said two thoughts about Nate have crowded his mind as he thinks about his friend.
"He was always more concerned about other people and not himself," Hernandez said. "And the most surprising thing — I don't ever remember seeing Nate sad, He was always smiling."
Nate and his friend from Nicaragua stayed close across the years and the distance.
"He would send me audio tapes," Hernandez said. "The last time we talked was August 12. He promised me he would be OK.
"I just wish I could see him one last time."