Quad Cities Museum Week draws the curious to 14 local museums

The first thing I noticed when stepping into the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archives was the soft jazz music floating through the air. It was the exact opposite of the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, which had the hushed atmosphere of a place of worship.
It made sense, the Bix Beiderbecke museum’s goal is to memorialize and educate on jazz legend Bix Beiderbecke. The Karpeles museum, on the other hand, houses manuscripts and other original documents in a former Christian Scientist church.
Both museums — along with 12 other local museums and archives — have special deals, new exhibits, and other experiences to encourage people to come in and explore during Quad Cities Museum Week. The 6th annual Quad Cities Museum Week began Sunday and will go through June 13.
Quad-Cities Museum Week scheduled for June 6–14 has been postponed.
Tucked inside the River Music Experience Office in the lower level of 129 N. Main St., Davenport, the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archives houses artifacts from Beiderbecke's life and the 1920s, the decade that saw the high and low of his career.
Open since July 2017, the museum has had free admission.
What drew my interest the most were the cornets and other instruments placed throughout the small museum. A few of the cornets Beiderbecke used are displayed, as well as a piano he bought near the end of his life, and saxophones, trombones, and other instruments played by musicians close to Beiderbecke.
As a player of the cornet's cousin the trumpet, it was fascinating to compare the two and learn about who played them, who cared for them so well that their designs still shone brightly a century later.
The manuscripts at the Rock Island Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum are just as well taken care-of.
The documents and models displayed in glass cases scattered throughout the first floor of the former Christian Scientist church, located at 700 22nd St., are just a fraction of the largest private manuscript collection in the U.S., and are shared in Karpeles Manuscript Library Museums across the country.
For Museum Week the manuscript museum is holding a scavenger hunt for kids and adults and special tours of the building. Tours are limited to 10 people. They are set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 2 p.m.
While I didn't participate in the scavenger hunt, I still found plenty of interesting gems and learned about a religion I didn't know much about.
The main exhibit, which is visiting, is original illustrations and notes from Lloyd Ostendorf when he was creating one of his five books on Abraham Lincoln, "A Picture Story of Abraham Lincoln."
Many of the pictures look like they could have been drawn yesterday, and are accompanied by excerpts from the book. One depicts Lincoln inventing a method for riverboats to lift themselves out of shoals and sand bars, which he received a patent for. He is the only President to ever receive a patent.
The tour, led by hostess Emily VanWaardhuizen, took me from the cool main floor to the stuffy second-floor chapel, filled with original pews and unassuming stained glass windows. The Christian Scientists distain ornamentation, but the giant stained glass dome topping the ceiling, with its 8,000 fish scale glass pieces, seemed fairly opulent to me.
From there we went up even further, and then inside the sweltering box of the pipe organ. While it is nonfunctional, the organ carries the air of soaring music.
While the museums I visited were almost polar opposites, they both offered glimpses back into important historical periods. To learn more about what each museum is doing this week, visit qcmuseumweek.com/museumweek.