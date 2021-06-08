Quad Cities Museum Week draws the curious to 14 local museums

As a player of the cornet's cousin the trumpet, it was fascinating to compare the two and learn about who played them, who cared for them so well that their designs still shone brightly a century later.

The manuscripts at the Rock Island Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum are just as well taken care-of.

The documents and models displayed in glass cases scattered throughout the first floor of the former Christian Scientist church, located at 700 22nd St., are just a fraction of the largest private manuscript collection in the U.S., and are shared in Karpeles Manuscript Library Museums across the country.

For Museum Week the manuscript museum is holding a scavenger hunt for kids and adults and special tours of the building. Tours are limited to 10 people. They are set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 2 p.m.

While I didn't participate in the scavenger hunt, I still found plenty of interesting gems and learned about a religion I didn't know much about.

The main exhibit, which is visiting, is original illustrations and notes from Lloyd Ostendorf when he was creating one of his five books on Abraham Lincoln, "A Picture Story of Abraham Lincoln."