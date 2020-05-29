Quad-Cities Museum Week postponed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Quad-Cities Museum Week scheduled for June 6–14 has been postponed.

Museums in partnership with Visit Quad-Cities, determined that the dates were not feasible for all museums to participate because of current COVID-19 guidelines in the Quad Cities bistate region.

The museums and Visit Quad-Cities will regroup in July to discuss moving forward with a September or October date.

Quad Cities Museum Week launched in 2015 through efforts by Visit Quad-Cities and area museums. The goal was to create an annual event that celebrates the individuality of each museum’s experience and encourages people to explore and learn at more than 16 area museums in our region.

Museum Week participants include:

• Augustana Teaching Museum of Art at Augustana College, Rock Island

• Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead

• Buffalo Bill Museum, LeClaire

• Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, Moline

• Catich Gallery at St. Ambrose University, Davenport

• Colonel Davenport House, Rock Island Arsenal