Quad-Cities Museum Week postponed

Quad-Cities Museum Week scheduled for June 6–14 has been postponed.
Museums in partnership with Visit Quad-Cities, determined that the dates were not feasible for all museums to participate because of current COVID-19 guidelines in the Quad Cities bistate region.
The museums and Visit Quad-Cities will regroup in July to discuss moving forward with a September or October date.
Quad Cities Museum Week launched in 2015 through efforts by Visit Quad-Cities and area museums. The goal was to create an annual event that celebrates the individuality of each museum’s experience and encourages people to explore and learn at more than 16 area museums in our region.
Museum Week participants include:
• Augustana Teaching Museum of Art at Augustana College, Rock Island
• Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead
• Buffalo Bill Museum, LeClaire
• Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, Moline
• Catich Gallery at St. Ambrose University, Davenport
• Colonel Davenport House, Rock Island Arsenal
• Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, Long Grove
• Davenport School Museum, Davenport
• Family Museum, Bettendorf
• Figge Art Museum, Davenport
• German American Heritage Center, Davenport
• Hauberg Center, Rock Island
• Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, Walcott
• John Hauberg Indian Museum, Rock Island
• Karpeles Manuscript Museum, Rock Island
• Putnam Museum & Science Center, Davenport
• Rock Island Arsenal Museum, Rock Island Arsenal
• Rock Island County Historical Society, Moline
• The Sawmill Museum, Clinton
• Pine Creek Grist Mill, Muscatine
Quad-City Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.