Quad-Cities Muslim community remembers support from other faith organizations after 9/11

Mansor Diagne was asleep in his Harlem home when a plane crashed into the Twin Towers.

The then-20-year-old had been working third shift at a grocery store since he moved to New York earlier in 2001, so instead of seeing or hearing the crash in-person, he got woken up by a call from his father's friend, telling him to turn on the news.

"It was not real to me," Diagne said. "I was like, this is a movie or something else is going on."

It all became very real when he walked outside and saw the smoke in the sky.

Feelings of disbelief and grief were shared among many people in the Muslim community, throughout the U.S. and in the Quad-Cities, after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Those who attend the Islamic Center of Quad Cities in Moline were able to share those feelings with others, as they came out to offer support and solidarity.

Tauseef Ahmed, a manager at John Deere and member of the Islamic Center, was devastated to hear that the Sept. 11 attacks were orchestrated by Muslims, and knew this would cast a negative light on the Muslim community as a whole.