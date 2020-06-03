Quad-Cities NAACP: Protest, yes; violence, no

The emphasis was on "strongly" — strongly condemning violence of any kind.
Nine days after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis as he lie face down and handcuffed, members of the local NAACP and their partners spoke out at the Davenport Police Department.
Their goal was five-fold:
• Acknowledge that systemic racism has burdened the United State since the country was founded.
• Encourage peaceful protests.
• Show support for local law enforcement, who have denounced the actions of police in Minneapolis while continuing to lawfully and respectfully protect the Quad-Cities community.
• Strongly condemn all violence, including looting and property destruction.
• Advance a unified approach to creating a community that is equal and just for all.
While the local church and NAACP representatives did not supply a specific list of suggestions or demands, a committee of the NAACP has been meeting with police, they said, to discuss policy changes, including the use of choke holds.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski and Mayor Mike Matson were among those in attendance at Wednesday's news conference.
Larry Roberson, president of NAACP #4019, spoke directly to Sikorski and Matson, and the chief and mayor shook their heads in agreement as they were addressed.
"To the mayor: You just entered office, but you have to change the climate," Roberson said.
He then urged Sikorski to "get rid of" officers who are a threat to equality.
Roberson repeated the refrain "I'm tired," as he spoke of the mental and emotional distraction that has resulted from the heartbreak and outrage over George Floyd's death.
He said he frequently struggles, "because 'I can't breathe' is resonating in my head.
"I got to bed, it's in my head. I get up, it's in my head. Mr. Floyd — that never should never, ever happen again."
Speaking on behalf of the 148 churches belonging to Churches United of the Quad-City Area, the Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes said the congregations share the same principles, "love, respect, standing up for that which is wrong.
"We strongly condemn all violence in our community."
The Rev. Rogers Kirk of Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport, agreed, saying, "We denounce violence ... but we also believe in protest. The Boston Tea Party wasn't (about) sitting down and having tea and crumpets.
"Rise up and speak out against wrong. The only way to conquer hate is love."
The Rev. P. Wonder Harris, pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in East Moline and ambassador of the Village of a Thousand Elders, said he has seen the disastrous effects of racism being repeated throughout his 65-year life.
"We haven't gotten to the root of racism in this country," Harris said. "The vaccine for racism is the truth."
Joining the pastors and NAACP, a representative of the League of United Latin American Citizens, LULAC Davenport Council 10, vowed unity and also expressed gratitude for the conduct of local police.
"People of color are in pain," said Jazmin Newton, of LULAC. "Your fight is our fight."
