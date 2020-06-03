Quad-Cities NAACP: Protest, yes; violence, no

Larry Roberson, president of NAACP #4019, spoke directly to Sikorski and Matson, and the chief and mayor shook their heads in agreement as they were addressed.

"To the mayor: You just entered office, but you have to change the climate," Roberson said.

He then urged Sikorski to "get rid of" officers who are a threat to equality.

Roberson repeated the refrain "I'm tired," as he spoke of the mental and emotional distraction that has resulted from the heartbreak and outrage over George Floyd's death.

He said he frequently struggles, "because 'I can't breathe' is resonating in my head.

"I got to bed, it's in my head. I get up, it's in my head. Mr. Floyd — that never should never, ever happen again."

Speaking on behalf of the 148 churches belonging to Churches United of the Quad-City Area, the Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes said the congregations share the same principles, "love, respect, standing up for that which is wrong.

"We strongly condemn all violence in our community."