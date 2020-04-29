Quad Cities Open Network funds will target people struggling with COVID-19 fallout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grants from the Disaster Relief Fund will enhance the Quad Cities Open Network’s mission to match families with health and human-services agencies.

Cecelia Bailey, QCON’s executive director, made the announcement Tuesday and said the funds will be directed to individuals and families with emergency needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The assistance will be distributed through our Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program, known as SEAP,” Bailey said. “Households are facing a multitude of issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic — it is difficult to navigate resources available. That’s were QCON can help.”

QCON is a network of 63 health and human services agencies.

“As such, QCON is able to act as a Hub, or central entity, to coordinate the efforts of member agencies who interface with Quad-Citizens experiencing significant challenges due to COVID-19,” Bailey added.

Bailey said the funds could be used to address immediate needs such as food, medical supplies, care and housing costs. The funding is for direct assistance or support for individuals in crisis because of the pandemic. Member agencies will work with households to assess and determine their needs.