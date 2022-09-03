Quad-Cities organizations work together to pass on history, lessons of Holocaust

Trauma can be inherited. John Mattes learned this and more when he read the letters his grandparents sent to his father and family before they died in the Holocaust.

"I understood the physical trauma, of course … but now I came to understand the psychological trauma," Mattes said. "I came to understand how trauma is inherited, it's intergenerational, and how it affected my father, my aunt, and my uncle, and how to a lesser degree, it has shown up in my life and in the life of the grandchildren of Markus and Anna.

"Had I passed any of this on? Will this be an inheritance for my children?"

Growing up the grandchild of Holocaust victims, Mattes said his father, Norbert, never spoke about what happened to his parents. He immigrated to the Quad-Cities from Germany in 1938, his sister and brother-in-law following a couple of years later.

Fifty years after making a life here and losing his parents, Norbert showed Mattes the more than 100 letters he kept from that time, before the letters stopped coming. Now, Mattes and his family are sharing them with the world for the first time through a Quad-Cities-driven effort, hoping to pass along the messages in them for others to learn from.

"Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today" is a collaborative project developed by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, cultural organizations, educators and more to tell the stories of those who suffered through the Holocaust and convey the lessons that future generations can learn from the injustice and tragedy.

Organizations putting on programming for the initiative include the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Figge Art Museum, Ballet Quad Cities, German American Heritage Center, Putnam Museum and Science Center, Black Box Theatre, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, Moline and Rock Island libraries, Quad City Botanical Center and WQPT.

From an opera to films to readings, exhibits and more, "Out of Darkness" strives to reach all kinds of learners through its programming, Jewish Federation Executive Director Allan Ross said.

Programming will last through the month of December. For a full schedule of events, visit outofdarknessqc.com.

"It's always a thrill to have all these various organizations in the Quad-Cities work together on an important project like this," said Ross. "It means a lot to us in the Jewish community, and means a lot when we can work together for the good of the community."

The idea for a community-wide Holocaust project began with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra in January 2020, Ross said. Orchestra Executive Director Brian Baxter expressed interest in putting on an opera about the Holocaust, and ideas to bring in other organizations expanded from there.

"Two Remain (Out of Darkness)," an opera telling the stories of survivors Krystyna Zywulska and Gad Beck, will premiere Oct. 22.

The project officially kicked off this week with the opening of "Anne Frank: A History for Today” at the Putnam, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport. In addition to items from the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, the exhibit will be filled with artifacts and letters from local organizations and people. It will be open through October. Ross has loaned some items he owns, including a Star of David patch and letters from his family.

Putnam Museum Executive Director Rachael Mullins said "Out of Darkness" is a wonderful chance for the Quad-Cities to come together to bring the lessons of the past into the present day and help people contextualize them to current events.

"There's this expression, 'Museums are not neutral,'" Mullins said. "There are issues that are so important to our local community, that we have to come together and take a stand and that is the case with all of us, uniting here to take a stand against intolerance and misinformation and hatred and antisemitism."

When Markus and Anna Mattes, a Polish Jewish couple, wrote to their children in the U.S., they referred to Hitler as tante, or aunt, Hilda. When tante Hilda felt that the couple shouldn't travel, it meant Jewish people in Mainz, Germany weren't able to use public transportation. If tante Hilda was looking worse for wear when the couple visited last, they were saying the situation was getting worse.

Across the ocean in the Quad-Cities, their children were unable to help. It wasn't until years later that they could even learn what happened to them.

When Mattes was approached by Ross about showing the letters to his parents and aunt and uncle as part of "Out of Darkness," he was initially hesitant. After discussing it with his cousins, however, they decided that they had a responsibility and honor to be the stewards of their family history.

"Witness to the Holocaust: The Mattes Family Letters" will open at the German American Heritage Center and Museum Oct. 2, and will be on view through Nov. 13. Mattes said he plans to come down and see the exhibit, and hopefully other programs in the project as well.

Education is the main goal behind the project, Ross said. Beyond just historical facts, the messages the organizations are trying to send are about resistance, empathy and standing up for what's right.

Placing stones on graves is a long-held Jewish tradition — they serve as a monument to someone's ongoing legacy, showing they haven't been forgotten and their stories live on. Mattes has always been completely open with his children, telling them whatever they want to know and not holding back.

The work Mattes, Ross and others have put into "Out of Darkness" will aid in ensuring those stories are never forgotten, he said.

"When you go to a Jewish cemetery and when you see that stones have been placed, it's telling you that someone was there before you and someone remembered this person you loved, they honor the memory of this person you loved, they uphold the memory of this person you loved," Mattes said. "Our participation in 'Out of Darkness' is placing a stone."