Quad-Cities park-and-ride transit service to end April 2

A park-and-ride transit service launched two years ago to help ease traffic congestion during construction of the Interstate 74 bridge will end next week, according to a news release.

STRETCH, a grant-funded service offered through a partnership among Davenport CitiBus, Metrolink, Bettendorf Transit, the Federal Transit Administration and the Iowa and Illinois departments of transporations, will end April 2.

"With four lanes of travel now open (on the partly completed new Interstate 74 bridge), the service is seeing decreased ridership and no longer necessary to support a reduction in traffic congestion," Marla Miller, CitiBus transit operation manager, said in a statement.

Riders currently using the service should begin finding alternate routes, according the news release.

Route information is available using the TransLoc app and the CitiBus website at www.davenportiowa.com/citibus.

