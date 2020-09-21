Quad-Cities pay tribute to RBG

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said Ginsburg was a woman who forged her own path, while paving it for others who followed her. Because of Ginsburg, Bustos said women now have the right to sign a mortgage or open an bank account without a male co-signer. Women can choose to have a family without fear of losing that job.

"In a legal system that failed to recognize her equal rights when she faced gender discrimination over and over, she fought for equality for all of us," Bustos said. "Many women speak of making sure others have a seat at the table, but Justice Ginsburg built the chairs in which we rest."

Ruth Hart, 71, stood in the crowd, proudly holding a sign reading, "RBG redefined a woman's place."

Hart, of East Moline, said Ginsburg has been an inspiration to her, especially since she has lived through some of the same struggles with gender discrimination.

"When I went to high school, it was all FHA — Future Homemakers of America. You were expected to grow up and get married," Hart said. "I know what Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived through and how she envisioned a different life for herself. She challenged all of the resistance in front of her. What she did is so important; all the women of this country are going through that door she opened.