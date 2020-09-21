Quad-Cities pay tribute to RBG

Dozens gathered in front of the towering glass and stone entrance to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday evening, a fitting backdrop for a tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — a towering figure herself.
Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court, died Friday at age 87. An iconic figure in the fight for women's rights, equality and a tireless advocate for progress, Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday and Saturday.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal hosted the memorial service, attended by county officials and families of all generations, several of them wearing Ginsburg-inspired face masks depicting her famous lace collar or a photo of the late justice.
"(Ginsburg) was a leader and inspiration to all," Villarreal said. "She represented what little girls aspired to be — a fearless champion who fought for justice and equality for all. As I told my young daughter several years ago on our trip to Washington, D.C., 'she is a superhero.'
"(Ginsburg) led the path for generations afterwards to stand up and be heard, even though it was not popular," Villarreal said. "Justice Ginsburg forced the country to see discrimination is about more than just sex or gender and it doesn't only harm women — it affects everyone."
Villarreal and her husband, Nate Nieman, met Ginsburg in 2017 when they traveled to Washington to be sworn in to practice law before the Supreme Court on a trip organized by the Northern Illinois University law alumni group.
"It was definitely one of the most amazing experiences of my life," Villarreal said.
Retired Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Lori Lefstein said when Ginsburg graduated from law school in 1959, "she had three strikes against her: she was a woman, she was a mother and she was Jewish. No law firm would hire her. At that time, who would have imagined that in a little over 30 years, she would become a United States Supreme Court Justice.
"Justice Ginsburg has been a hero, an inspiration and a role model to many of us," Lefstein said. "She was a tremendous advocate for gender equality in her work as a lawyer and as a Supreme Court Justice. Justice Ginsburg was a champion for women in the judiciary, stating our system of justice is surely richer for the diversity of background and experience of its judges."
Before leading everyone in a moment of silence, Steve Andich noted Ginsburg died on Rosh Hashahna, which marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year.
"It is not a coincidence that the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court died on the most holy day of the Jewish year," Andich said. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a person of great righteousness, a judge of truth, and her legacy will live on forever."
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said Ginsburg was a woman who forged her own path, while paving it for others who followed her. Because of Ginsburg, Bustos said women now have the right to sign a mortgage or open an bank account without a male co-signer. Women can choose to have a family without fear of losing that job.
"In a legal system that failed to recognize her equal rights when she faced gender discrimination over and over, she fought for equality for all of us," Bustos said. "Many women speak of making sure others have a seat at the table, but Justice Ginsburg built the chairs in which we rest."
Ruth Hart, 71, stood in the crowd, proudly holding a sign reading, "RBG redefined a woman's place."
Hart, of East Moline, said Ginsburg has been an inspiration to her, especially since she has lived through some of the same struggles with gender discrimination.
"When I went to high school, it was all FHA — Future Homemakers of America. You were expected to grow up and get married," Hart said. "I know what Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived through and how she envisioned a different life for herself. She challenged all of the resistance in front of her. What she did is so important; all the women of this country are going through that door she opened.
"This is an election year; this is a time to fight for justice."
