Quad-Cities Popular Astronomy Club: ‘Moonikin’ honors Hispanic engineer who helped bring Apollo 13 home

When the thrice-delayed Artemis I moon rocket finally does get off the ground, it will carry a “moonikin” honoring a Hispanic engineer who helped bring the Apollo 13 astronauts home safely.

NASA is launching Artemis I to test the rocket’s ability to carry astronauts on future moon missions. Riding about the rocket will be three mannequins — cleverly dubbed as moonikins — wearing space suits equipped with sensors that will collect data showing how well the suits shield radiation and otherwise protect the astronauts who will someday wear them.

Earlier this year, NASA held a contest to select a name for the moonikin sitting in the middle seat, a spot reserved for the mission commander. When the contest ended, NASA announced that the moonikin would be named for Arturo Campos, an engineer who was working at Mission Control in Houston at the time of the Apollo 13 launch in 1970.

Campos was born in 1934 into a Mexican-American family living in the border city of Laredo, Texas. His father was an auto mechanic, and young Arturo was considering the same career until one of his high school teachers recognized his potential and urged him to go to college.

While working part-time in his father’s repair shop, Campos took classes at Laredo Junior College. He then went on to the University of Texas, graduating in 1956 with a degree in electrical engineering.

Campos was hired by NASA in the early 1960s, a time when the first American astronauts were headed into space. He was assigned to research, develop and design the electrical systems that would be used in manned spacecraft, and he played a key role in creating the electrical system for the lunar module used in Moon landings.

When an oxygen tank on Apollo 13 burst, Campos was among the NASA employees who were called in to help get the spacecraft home and save the three-member crew. He led the effort to find a way to provide electrical power to Apollo 13’s command module, in order to enable the crew to survive and find their way back to Earth.

Fortunately for the astronauts aboard Apollo 13, Campos had earlier written a plan outlining procedure for such an eventuality. After arriving at Mission Control, Campos immediately began revising that plan to fit the particular circumstances faced by Apollo 13 and worked with his fellow engineers to implement the procedures and communicate them to the astronauts.

You know the rest of the story: As famously depicted in the 1995 movie “Apollo 13,” the astronauts returned to Earth safe and sound, and received a hero’s welcome. But there were many unsung heroes who made their rescue possible, including Campos, who is not mentioned in the movie.

Instead, “Apollo 13” sticks with the stereotypical image of a Mission Control engineer: A white guy wearing a white shirt and a dark tie. To be fair, nearly all NASA engineers at the time fit that description, with Campos being one of the few Hispanics employed by the space agency.

Campos continued to work at NASA until retiring in 1980. He took an active role in efforts to recruit more Hispanics for the space program and encourage them to pursue careers in science and technology. Campos died at his home in Texas in 2001.

Today, NASA is a much more diverse place than it was in 1970. About 17% of the current NASA workforce identifies as Hispanic, and more than one-third are women.

Hispanic Heritage Month, which continues through Oct. 15, is an appropriate time to recognize and remember pioneers like Campos. Stories like his remind us of the value of our nation’s diversity, and the ongoing need to extend opportunities as widely as possible.

The Apollo 13 astronauts might never have made it home if Campos had not gotten the opportunity to pursue the path that took him to NASA. We can honor his memory by spotting and developing the potential in young people of all backgrounds and setting them on paths that could lead to greatness.

