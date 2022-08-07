Quad-Cities Popular Astronomy Club: My extraterrestrial vacation home (Part 1)

There has been a lot of hype recently about returning to the moon, exploring nearby asteroids and colonizing Mars. As an aficionado of astronomy and space travel, I am all for pushing outward to explore new worlds.

Since before recorded history, humans have always pushed beyond the bounds of their local communities and colonized other areas. It is only natural this trend should continue.

But what new world or worlds should be the target of space colonization? The moon is the closest planetary body to Earth, so it makes sense to consider colonizing it.

At “only” 248,000 miles, or 384,000 kilometers from our home planet, it takes just a couple of days travel time to get to the moon, as we saw during the Apollo missions. But the moon’s gravity is only one-sixth as strong as Earth’s, and there is no atmosphere.

Film of the Apollo moon walkers shows them skipping along on the surface of the Moon in their bulky, climate-controlled, pressurized space suits. Without these protective space suits, the astronauts would not have lasted more than a minute or so before succumbing to the temperature extremes and vacuum of space.

Obviously, the moon is no garden spot. But what about Mars?

NASA photographs from the surface of Mars suggest conditions there are similar to the desert Southwest of the United States. These images, however, do not convey how inclement the Martian environment is in reality.

Mars, being only a little over half the size of earth, has lost most of its atmospheric gasses. The atmospheric pressure on the surface is only about 1% of Earth’s barometric pressure at sea level.

While this is not a total vacuum like on the surface of the moon, a human without a pressurized space suit would not survive more than a minute or so. Even if the pressure were higher, there is no oxygen to breathe. So Mars, also, is no garden spot.

What about asteroids? Most of them are located in the asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter. This means they would take even longer to get to than Mars.

There are a few small asteroids that do come fairly close to Earth, and might be quicker and easier to reach with current technology. But, since all asteroids are small, they have almost no gravity and no atmosphere. In fact, the gravity on the smaller ones is so weak that, if you jumped, you might sail off into space and not come back. So asteroids would not be a good second home either.

Okay, what about Venus or Mercury? At first glance, Venus might be a good choice. It has a composition similar to Earth and is almost the same size. In addition, its surface gravity is only 10% less than Earth, so walking around on Venus would be similar to the way we do it here.

But, I’m afraid that’s where the similarities end. Venus’ atmosphere is composed of a thick blanket of carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid. The barometric pressure is a crushing 100 times higher than earth’s sea level pressure. In addition, the high CO2 levels have resulted in a runaway greenhouse effect. As a result, the temperature on Venus is a searing 900 degrees Fahrenheit (480 Celsius).

An unprotected human on Venus would be crushed and parboiled instantly. I think Venus is out!

We can forget Mercury, too, I’m afraid. Mercury, like the moon, has no atmosphere. Because it is the innermost planet, its sunlit side roasts under a barrage of solar heat and radiation, while the nighttime side is so cold (near absolute zero) that earth’s Antarctica would seem balmy in comparison. Mercury is also a poor choice for real estate investment, I’m afraid!

Well, what about the outer planets? Jupiter and Saturn are what we call gas giants. As you might guess from that name, they are comprised of a lot of gasses, and there is no visible surface.

What we see are massive, swirling, cloudy envelopes of hydrogen, helium, ammonia, methane and other toxic gasses. There is no life-giving oxygen and no surface to stand on. There may be a surface many thousands of miles below the clouds we see, but the pressures there would be crushing.

Because of Jupiter’s great mass, its gravity is more than twice as strong as that on Earth’s surface. So, even if you could get there and survive, probably all you could do is roll around on the floor. Saturn is similar to Jupiter, neither of them being good candidates for a vacation home.

I won’t go into much about Uranus and Neptune, but they are called “ice giants.” They have colossal atmospheres of swirling gasses like Jupiter and Saturn but are much farther from the sun and so are frightfully cold and remote. Neither are good sites for your vacation cabin.

There is one other class of planetary body we might consider for colonizing: The moons of Jupiter and Saturn. One moon of Saturn has some characteristics that are similar to Earth, and I’ll tell you more about it next month.

Meanwhile, please note that this August provides a perfect opportunity to observe Saturn and its moons, as Saturn will be at opposition on Aug. 14. This means that it is opposite the Sun in relation to the Earth, making it visible for all or most of the night throughout this month.

When Saturn is at opposition, observers of Saturn have noticed a significant brightening of Saturn’s rings around the time of opposition. This brightening is called “The Opposition Surge” or “The Seeliger Effect,” named in honor of German astronomer Hugo von Seeliger, who first called attention to it. The brightening occurs when the many small particles that make up Saturn’s rings are illuminated from directly behind the observer.

The Popular Astronomy Club will point its telescopes at Saturn and other celestial objects during our monthly public observing session on Aug. 20 at Niabi Zoo, beginning at sunset. All members of the public are welcome to join us. Let’s hope for clear skies, and let’s keep looking up!

For more information, visit popularastronomyclub.org or search for “Popular Astronomy Club” on Facebook.