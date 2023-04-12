During April, several of the planets are either hidden on the other side of the sun from Earth, or difficult to see near sunset or sunrise.
Venus and Mars are the only easily observable planets in the evening sky this month. Venus is the bright object in the sky — found a little less than halfway up the western sky after sunset.
Mercury is visible, but difficult to see this month. The planet will be visible around mid-month, just above the western horizon, appearing to follow the sun as it sets, and can be seen only from a location with little interference from lights. Look for Mercury just as the last glow of sunlight is disappearing over the western horizon.
The geometry of the orbits of the planets in our Solar System happens to place most of them in hidden or difficult locations this month. In a similar planetary alignment last year, all of the planets were visible at one time in the night sky from Earth, because our home planet was then on the same side of the sun as the other planets.
Tracking the planetary orbits shows that astronomy is very dependent on mathematics to describe and understand what we observe. But astronomy brings together many more fields of science besides mathematics.
Once we define where the stars are, we then want to know what they are and how they got there. Physics helps us answer those questions.
Advances in optics allows us to analyze light so we can identify what the stars are made of. The new James Webb Space Telescope allows astronomers to see more than the visible light of electromagnetic radiation, enabling us to see new things we didn’t know were there before.
Chemistry also is involved, now that we can identify the possible composition of atmospheres around planets orbiting stars. Knowing this information also allows scientists to consider what the geology of these exoplanets may be.
This is very important as astronomers find many new exoplanets and try to determine if conditions could allow life as we know it to exist on some of those planets. That also brings in the science of biology, as we study living organisms in habitats on Earth in extreme environments and try to speculate if such types of life could exist on exoplanets.
For observing in April, we can look at the seasonal change in the sky, as we say goodbye to constellation Orion, the major winter constellation. The winter constellations are still in prime time viewing just after sunset, but they will be disappearing by the end of the month, so look now before they disappear and then reappear in a few months in the early morning sky.
Orion, the hunter, is to the left (south) of Venus in the western sky. Looking left from Orion’s belt to the bright star Sirius, you find the constellation Canis Major, or the great dog. This is why Sirius is sometimes called the “Dog Star.”
Looking higher in the sky above Sirius, you come to the next bright star, Procyon, which is in the constellation Canis Minor, or the lesser dog. Look even higher in the sky and you will see two stars almost straight up, Pollux and Castor, the stars of the constellation Gemini, the twins. Mars will be crossing this constellation during most of the month.
Going back to Orion and pointing the other direction, to the right or towards north, from Orion’s belt you come to Aldebaran, the brightest star in the constellation Taurus, the bull. From a dark area, you can see a star cluster, the Hyades, behind Aldebaran. Further to the north, you will see a small but brighter star cluster, the Pleiades. In mid-April, Venus will be between Aldebaran and the Pleiades
To see these constellations, and learn about many more interesting objects in the sky, come the Popular Astronomy Club’s public observing session at the Niabi Zoo parking lot on April 15, beginning at sunset. We hold these observing sessions at the zoo on the third Saturday of the month, through November.
For more information, check our web site popularastronomyclub.org; meanwhile, keep looking up!
Astronomers in the distant past closely observed the motion of the planets and moons, and calculated the motion and orbits of the planets very precisely.
Using geometry, it is possible to calculate when objects in the sky will appear to be very close to each other as seen from Earth. Such an event is called a conjunction.
On March 1, a conjunction occurred between Venus and Jupiter, where the two planets appeared to be separated by an angle of about half a degree. That’s approximately equal to the diameter of the moon.
The picture shows the conjunction as it was seen from Port Byron, above the western horizon soon after sunset on March 1. Venus is the brighter object on the right, and Jupiter is at the left.
Although Venus and Jupiter will come close to each within a period of a little more than one year, the next time we’ll be able to see a conjunction this close between these two bright planets will be on September 2, 2039.
A conjunction is always an interesting event in amateur astronomy, because, in addition to showing the orbital paths of the planets, it gives you the opportunity to view two astronomical objects and compare them. At this conjunction, Venus appears brighter than Jupiter, although the diameter of Jupiter is almost 12 times that of Venus.
Venus is much closer to Earth, and also much closer to the sun, than Jupiter, and is also covered in clouds that reflect sunlight. This makes it much brighter from our viewpoint than the distant planet Jupiter.
Although the conjunction has passed, Venus will remain in the evening sky after sunset throughout March. Jupiter is setting earlier each night until it is no longer visible about the middle of the month.
The moon will appear near Venus very low in the west on March 23. A few days later, the moon will be higher in the sky and just below and to the right of the planet Mars.
There are many more wonders in the night sky this month, and your opportunity to see them is almost here. The Popular Astronomy Club will start its monthly public viewing sessions on March 18 at the Niabi Zoo parking lot beginning at sunset.
Several high-quality telescopes will be set up, along with our PACMO mobile observatory. Club members will be on hand to point the scopes at interesting objects and explain what you’re looking at.
The public observing sessions will continue at Niabi Zoo on the third Saturday of every month through November. To learn more, visit our website, at popularastronomyclub.org, or find us on Facebook. Meanwhile, keep looking up!