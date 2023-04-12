Astronomers in the distant past closely observed the motion of the planets and moons, and calculated the motion and orbits of the planets very precisely.

Using geometry, it is possible to calculate when objects in the sky will appear to be very close to each other as seen from Earth. Such an event is called a conjunction.

On March 1, a conjunction occurred between Venus and Jupiter, where the two planets appeared to be separated by an angle of about half a degree. That’s approximately equal to the diameter of the moon.

The picture shows the conjunction as it was seen from Port Byron, above the western horizon soon after sunset on March 1. Venus is the brighter object on the right, and Jupiter is at the left.

Although Venus and Jupiter will come close to each within a period of a little more than one year, the next time we’ll be able to see a conjunction this close between these two bright planets will be on September 2, 2039.

A conjunction is always an interesting event in amateur astronomy, because, in addition to showing the orbital paths of the planets, it gives you the opportunity to view two astronomical objects and compare them. At this conjunction, Venus appears brighter than Jupiter, although the diameter of Jupiter is almost 12 times that of Venus.

Venus is much closer to Earth, and also much closer to the sun, than Jupiter, and is also covered in clouds that reflect sunlight. This makes it much brighter from our viewpoint than the distant planet Jupiter.

Although the conjunction has passed, Venus will remain in the evening sky after sunset throughout March. Jupiter is setting earlier each night until it is no longer visible about the middle of the month.

The moon will appear near Venus very low in the west on March 23. A few days later, the moon will be higher in the sky and just below and to the right of the planet Mars.

There are many more wonders in the night sky this month, and your opportunity to see them is almost here. The Popular Astronomy Club will start its monthly public viewing sessions on March 18 at the Niabi Zoo parking lot beginning at sunset.

Several high-quality telescopes will be set up, along with our PACMO mobile observatory. Club members will be on hand to point the scopes at interesting objects and explain what you’re looking at.

The public observing sessions will continue at Niabi Zoo on the third Saturday of every month through November. To learn more, visit our website, at popularastronomyclub.org, or find us on Facebook. Meanwhile, keep looking up!