September will be an interesting month in the night sky.

Although the planets that were in the western evening sky are gone, Saturn will be present all night and very bright Jupiter will rise at about 10:30 p.m. as September begins and about 8:30 p.m. at the end of the month. It will be high in the south by first light.

The other planets will now be in the eastern sky before dawn. Since sunrise will be coming later, it may be worth the effort to see them.

Brilliant Venus will rise first, at least three hours before the Sun, seeming to leap up in the predawn sky during the month. It will be followed by fast-moving Mercury which reaches its highest point on September 22, when it will rise about an hour and a half before the Sun. Only Mars will be too close to the Sun to be seen.

Saturn will be unmistakable in a dim part of the southern sky in the constellation of Aquarius, the Waterbearer. Saturn can be used in a dark sky to find at least some of the stars of this rather dim constellation.

Aquarius’ most prominent feature, the water jug, is formed by a small flattened triangle of stars to Saturn’s upper left. (Binoculars will reveal a fourth star above them.) The upper body of the Waterbearer is formed by a line of dim stars to the right of the water jug. His lower body, and water flowing from his jug, are a couple lines of dim stars that pass to the left of Saturn and end near the far southern constellation Piscis Austrinus (the Southern Fish).

The fish’s mouth is represented by the bright star Fomalhaut, which will be directly below Saturn when it is well up in the sky. The rest of the fish is formed by a flattened oval of dim stars to the right of Fomalhaut.

Aquarius has represented several mythological characters, including the Greek god Zeus (Roman Jupiter), who was seen as pouring the water of life down from the heavens. It has also been identified with Ganymede, the beautiful young shepherd who was kidnaped by Zeus and taken to Mount Olympus. He was offered immortality in turn for serving as the cupbearer to the gods.

In some representations, Piscis Austrinus was seen as swallowing the water that flowed out of the water jug of Aquarius. According to Greek mythology, the fish was placed in the sky as a reward for saving the daughter of Aphrodite (Roman Venus). For this reason, fish were considered sacred and were not eaten by many Syrians. This fish also was considered to be the parent of the constellation Pisces (the Fish).

Here are some highlights to watch for in September:

September 4: The Moon will be just to the right of very bright Jupiter after they rise at about 10:30 p.m. They will be high in the southern sky by dawn.

September 6: The Moon will be above Aldebaran, the bright eye of Taurus (the Bull), at first light.

September 11: The crescent Moon will be to the upper left of brilliant Venus after they rise at about 4:00 a.m.

September 13: The very thin crescent Moon will be to the upper left of Mercery and to the lower left of Regulus, the brightest star in Leo (the Lion). Look about 30 minutes before sunrise. Binoculars may be needed.

September 20: The Moon will be to the right of Antares, the bright reddish heart of Scorpius (the Scorpion).

September 23: Autumn arrives in the northern hemisphere at about 1:50 a.m. Central Daylight Time, the moment of the fall equinox. On this day the Sun, will rise straight in the east and set straight in the west everywhere, except at the poles, and everyone else will have 12 hours of daylight.

September 26: The bright Moon will be below or to the lower left of Saturn.

September 30: The Moon will again be near bright Jupiter. However, this time it will be to the upper right of the giant planet, and they will rise earlier at about 8:30 p.m. Since the Moon orbits the Earth in 27 and one-third days, it can pass the same star or planet twice in one month.

The constellation Aquarius (the Waterbearer), which has played a prominent role in mythology, will be where Saturn can be found in the September night sky.

David Voigts is the Astronomical League Correspondent (ALCOR) for the Black Hawk Astronomy Club in Waterloo, Iowa. The club will host a star party at Prairie Grove Park in Waterloo on Saturday, September 23.

The Popular Astronomy Club will host a star party at Niabi Zoo on Saturday, September 16. Look for updates on PAC’s Facebook page: facebook.com/QCPAC.

