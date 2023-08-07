The movement of the Earth in its orbit causes different constellations to be visible at different times of the year. Every summer, there is a grouping of three very bright stars which form an easily recognizable triangle high in the sky.

The stars forming what is commonly called the Summer Triangle, are Vega, Altair and Deneb. These stars are so bright that they can be seen even from an urban environment.

During the late summer months, take an opportunity to view these stars about an hour after sunset. Once the sky darkens, the Summer Triangle will be directly overhead.

Vega is the brightest and Deneb is the dimmest of the three stars forming the Summer Triangle, but all three should be visible even with a bit of light pollution. Vega resides in the constellation of Lyra and is one of the most luminous stars in the Sun’s neighborhood. It radiates about 60 times as much energy as the Sun.

At a distance of about 25 light-years from earth, Vega is “relatively” close. Vega, a very hot bluish-white star, is three times the size and more than twice as massive as the sun, and is the fifth brightest star in the night sky, as well as the second brightest seen from the Northern Hemisphere.

Altair is the brightest star in the constellation of Aquila and is the 12th brightest star in our sky. At a distance of 16.7 light-years from Earth, Altair is one of the closest stars visible to the naked eye.

Altair is also a large star, weighing in at 1.8 times the mass of our Sun and 11 times as luminous. It is one of the fastest rotating stars, taking only nine hours to spin once on its axis. In comparison, the Earth takes 24 hours and the Sun nearly a month to make one rotation.

This means Altair’s spin speed at its equator is roughly 600,000 miles per hour! As a result, Altair is squished way down by centrifugal force and would appear very oval shaped if viewed from a nearby planet.

Deneb is the brightest star in the constellation Cygnus, the Swan, and the 19th brightest star in the sky. It is a very large, blue-white supergiant star.

Deneb is probably the most distant star visible to the unaided eye. In fact, Deneb is so far away from us that it is difficult with existing technology to accurately measure its distance. It may be as much as 3,000 light-years or more from Earth; if so, it would be one of the largest and most luminous stars in the Milky Way galaxy, roughly 300,000 times as luminous as our Sun!

To have this much radiative power, Deneb must be a stupendous leviathan so large that were it to be substituted for the Sun in our solar system, the Earth would be engulfed within it.

Within the boundaries of the Summer Triangle, you can find a number of other fascinating objects. About a third of the way between Altair and Vega is a small cluster of stars known as the “Coat Hanger.” A pair of binoculars should reveal this grouping of stars, which most people agree does indeed look like a coat hanger. Give it a try and see what you see!

If you have access to a small telescope, use it to target Albireo in Cygnus. This star, which is visible to the unaided eye in a dark sky, is actually a splendid blue and gold colored double star. In my opinion, this is the most beautiful double star in the sky.

Another double star located very near Vega is the “Double-Double,” which is in fact a quadruple star. Any small telescope reveals the double, but if you have access to a good quality scope and high magnification, you will notice that each of the doubles is in fact a double.

If you have access to a good telescope, use it to seek out two other very interesting residents of the Summer Triangle known as planetary nebulas. A planetary nebula actually has nothing to do with a planet.

Planetary nebulas are formed when average-sized stars, like the Sun, run out of nuclear fuel. When this happens, the star “burps” off stellar material in the form of wispy shells of gas which the expand out into space.

The Summer Triangle has two very fine examples of planetary nebulas: M27 (the Dumbbell Nebula), and M57 (the Ring Nebula). The Ring Nebula is just a little south of Vega and, in a good telescope, looks like a little gossamer bubble or smoke ring floating in space. The Dumbbell is somewhat larger and, depending on how active your imagination is, may appear like a two-lobed, fuzzy patch of light resembling a dumbbell.

There are three noteworthy star clusters within the Summer Triangle. One of them, M29, is an open cluster also known as the “Cooling Tower” because it resembles the parabolic contours of a power plant cooling tower. The other two clusters in the vicinity are M56 and M71. They are classified as globular clusters, and look like tight globe-like groupings of stars.

These globular clusters are mini satellite galaxies of the Milky Way. Typically, they are about 100 light-years in diameter and consist of thousands of stars, all gravitationally involved with each other.

In a globular cluster, there are so many stars so tightly packed together that, on a planet orbiting one of the component stars, it would never be dark; there would be so many bright stars in the sky that there would be no night!

If you are intrigued and want to find out more about these wonderful celestial objects, I invite you to join the Popular Astronomy Club in the parking lot of Niabi Zoo on Aug. 19 at sundown, and on the third Saturday of the month, weather permitting, through November. Club members will have their mobile observatory and other telescopes available to show you these and many other spectacular objects.

Watch our online public event calendar (https://www.popularastronomyclub.org/new-events) and our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/QCPAC) for information about public observing sessions. We’ll see you there!

50 space terms for understanding the universe 50 space terms for understanding the universe #1. Aberration of light #2. Alpha Centauri #3. Andromeda Galaxy #4. Asteroid #5. Barycenter #6. Big Bang #7. Binary star #8. Black hole #9. Brown dwarf #10. Celestial sphere #11. Comet #12. Constellation #13. Dark energy #14. Dark matter #15. Doppler shift #16. Eclipse #17. Equinox #18. Escape velocity #19. Exoplanet #20. Fermi paradox #21. Galaxy #22. Gamma-ray burst #23. Gravity #24. Hypergalaxy #25. Light-year #26. Magellanic clouds #27. Magnitude #28. Meteor #29. Milky Way #30. Moon #31. Nebula #32. Nebular hypothesis #33. Neutron star #34. Oort Cloud #35. Orbit #36. Parallax #37. Quasar #38. Red giant #39. Red shift #40. Solar system #41. Solar wind #42. Spaghettification #43. Star #44. Star cluster #45. Supernova #46. Telescope #47. Theory of relativity #48. Tides #49. White dwarf #50. Universe 50 space terms for understanding the universe #1. Aberration of light #2. Alpha Centauri #3. Andromeda Galaxy #4. Asteroid #5. Barycenter #6. Big Bang #7. Binary star #8. Black hole #9. Brown dwarf #10. Celestial sphere #11. Comet #12. Constellation #13. Dark energy #14. Dark matter #15. Doppler shift #16. Eclipse #17. Equinox #18. Escape velocity #19. Exoplanet #20. Fermi paradox #21. Galaxy #22. Gamma-ray burst #23. Gravity #24. Hypergalaxy #25. Light-year #26. Magellanic clouds #27. Magnitude #28. Meteor #29. Milky Way #30. Moon #31. Nebula #32. Nebular hypothesis #33. Neutron star #34. Oort Cloud #35. Orbit #36. Parallax #37. Quasar #38. Red giant #39. Red shift #40. Solar system #41. Solar wind #42. Spaghettification #43. Star #44. Star cluster #45. Supernova #46. Telescope #47. Theory of relativity #48. Tides #49. White dwarf #50. Universe 50 space terms for understanding the universe #1. Aberration of light #2. Alpha Centauri #3. Andromeda Galaxy #4. Asteroid #5. Barycenter #6. Big Bang #7. Binary star #8. Black hole #9. Brown dwarf #10. Celestial sphere #11. Comet #12. Constellation #13. Dark energy #14. Dark matter #15. Doppler shift #16. Eclipse #17. Equinox #18. Escape velocity #19. Exoplanet #20. Fermi paradox #21. Galaxy #22. Gamma-ray burst #23. Gravity #24. Hypergalaxy #25. Light-year #26. Magellanic clouds #27. Magnitude #28. Meteor #29. Milky Way #30. Moon #31. Nebula #32. Nebular hypothesis #33. Neutron star #34. Oort Cloud #35. Orbit #36. Parallax #37. Quasar #38. Red giant #39. Red shift #40. Solar system #41. Solar wind #42. Spaghettification #43. Star #44. Star cluster #45. Supernova #46. Telescope #47. Theory of relativity #48. Tides #49. White dwarf #50. Universe