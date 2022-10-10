Quad Cities Pride in Memory to unveil stories, artifacts from local LGBTQ+ community at Putnam Museum & Science Center

Local organizations working to preserve and showcase local LGBTQ+ history will showcase some of what they've gathered so far at the Putnam Museum and Science Center this week.

Quad Cities Pride in Memory will unveil six panels telling the stories of LGBTQ+ Quad-Citians and historical items from the LGBTQ+ community at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Research and more than 20 interviews conducted by Quad Cities Pride in Memory went into the panels' creation, and touch on perspectives and topics from the 1960s through the 2000s. Displayed items include pins, T-shirts and other memorabilia from community members like LGBTQ+ activists Clayton Peterson and Joyce Wiley, both deceased.

“Coming out is difficult no matter what your age or time of your life," said Quad Cities Pride in Memory Steering Committee member Sara Myer in a news release. "I was in my 30s before I finally figured things out. I worried about my children and how it would affect them. For years I worried that they didn't love me. Something like this project would have made all the difference — understanding myself and in helping my children.”

Quad Cities Pride in Memory and the Putnam are also seeking donations of historical items to add to a future collection on LGBTQ+ history.