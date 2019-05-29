While last year's Quad-Cities Unity Pride Week was held around the first week of June, this year the week long celebration of LGBTQ+ individuals and their community will be held later in the month thanks to the flooding.
Pride Week had been scheduled for the first week in June, but the flood "washed out" some of its sponsors and participants, Quad-Cities Unity Pride President Tee LeShoure said Tuesday.
"We thought it would be best to give everyone time to kind of re-establish themselves and get everything cleaned up," LeShoure said, saying some of the sponsors and businesses were backing out. "So we thought it would be fair just to make it later so that everybody could be able to participate at the same level."
As it had in 2018, this year's Pride Week will start with a Unity Pride parade on June 22. Beginning on East Second St. in Davenport, the parade heads over the Centennial Bridge and ends on Third Ave. in Rock Island. "That's the event we pride ourselves on because we get quite a bit of people out to celebrate and themselves, it's a massive celebration," LeShoure said. "We just pride ourselves on that because it gets all the colors out, and it's not just for the LGBT community, it's for the entire community to celebrate themselves with great pride."
New to the Pride Week is a parade block party to take place on 3rd Ave, 21st St. and 22nd St. in Rock Island, which will take place between Rooster's and Rozz-Toz.
Also new is a Sunday, June 23rd dinner cruise in partnership with the Celebration Belle in Moline. This was the "baby" of former board member Tim Groover, who died earlier this year, LeShoure said. "He prided himself on planning our dinner cruise," she said, saying they would honor him that night.
Another new event is a Family Day June 24 in partnership with the QC Rollers at Eldridge Skate Park, 400 South 16th Ave., Eldridge from 5-9 p.m. After a demonstration by the QC Rollers, free skate will be available. "We wanted to be inclusive, we wanted to include families we wanted to include the single individuals, older people," LeShoure said of the reason for the family night. "We wanted just to include all of our people in the Quad-Cities."
The week will culminate in the QC PrideFest, to be held Friday June 28 and Saturday June 29 at Mary's on Second St. and Warren St. That location may move, however, if rain continues, LeShoure said.
Last year's QC Pridefest was held in the East Village due to construction, but that's not the case for this year. While it was never a consideration unless needed, LeShoure says they had a positive experience last year. "There's no bad blood, hard feelings or any of that, we just kind of went back to our original spot," she said, saying the East Village worked out well. "I thought it was a great spot to have an event. I don't foresee any problems having to go back there, if need be. I thought it was a great set up."