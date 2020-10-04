Quad-Cities records 44 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Quad-Cities added 44 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
Rock Island County reported 21 new cases, making its coronavirus pandemic total 3,274, while Scott County recorded 23 additional cases Sunday, bringing its pandemic total to 3,304. Neither county reported new deaths Sunday, as Scott County’s death toll remains at 29 and 85 individuals have died of COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
Illinois recorded 1,453 new cases Sunday, bringing its total to 301,541, while Iowa reported 639 additional cases of coronavirus Sunday, for a statewide pandemic total of 92,598. Overall, Iowa has reported 1,381 deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus while Illinois has recorded 8,791 total deaths.
Local public health officials continue to urge Quad-Citians to get their flu shots as winter approaches.
The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities “Flu Crew” will be at Modern Woodmen Park on Oct. 7 with free seasonal influenza vaccinations for elementary school children.
Free vaccinations will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Florian Keen Parking Lot at Modern Woodmen Park. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, and students being vaccinated will not have to leave the vehicle.
Each child vaccinated will receive a ticket to an April game of the Quad Cities River Bandits.
