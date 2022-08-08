Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute prepares for August opening

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital, is expected to begin serving patients on Aug. 23. The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture of UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Encompass Health, the nation’s largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals. The hospital will provide essential services to help patients regain function and independence as they recover from major injuries and illnesses, such as strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

Planning and Design

The specialty hospital will comprise 40 private patient rooms and amenities such as an activities suite, dining room and in-house pharmacy. A spacious, advanced therapy gym features robotic rehabilitation technology and devices that stimulate nerves and muscles to aid in faster recovery. In the therapy courtyard, patients will be able to prepare for community reintegration by practicing walking on varying surfaces like grass, gravel and cement.

Every detail of this hospital has been designed with patients in mind. The one-story building design allows full accessibility for patients who need to visit different areas during their stay and provides convenient access for families and visitors. Patient rooms are designed with adaptive and assistive features, including some with specialized bariatric technology. Measurement markers along the floor and walls will help expert care teams track patient progress.

Inpatient Rehabilitation Care and Treatment

The first three to six months following many injuries or illnesses are the most critical to a patient’s recovery. Independent studies show that inpatient rehabilitation hospitals provide the highest level of care and the best outcomes for patients recovering from strokes, hip fractures and many other medical issues. At the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, patients will receive a minimum of three hours per day of intensive physical, occupational and/or speech therapy at least five days per week. Care is provided by an interdisciplinary team, which incorporates advanced technologies and innovative approaches, and is overseen by a doctor with specialized training in rehabilitation.

The level of technology provided at the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is unmatched in the region. Interactive technology makes therapy more efficient and effective by kickstarting recovery and giving patients more high-quality repetitions, practice time and intensity. This state-of-the-art technology and therapy paired with customized treatment plans and coordinated care teams will help patients return to their everyday lives quickly and safely. There is no greater reward than helping a patient walk out of our hospital after a major stroke, play golf again after amputation or take a trip after a brain injury.

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is located on the Trinity Moline campus at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline. Once the new hospital is operational, the existing 22-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island will be consolidated into the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute.

For more information, visit https://encompasshealth.com /quadcitiesrehab.