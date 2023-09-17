Routine inspections of rental housing units across the Quad-Cities have been significantly delayed since the pandemic, with an existing backlog of roughly 20% in Davenport, officials said.

This comes amid scrutiny of the city’s inspection process after the partial collapse of The Davenport apartment building, killing three people and displacing several people from their homes.

But the accumulating number of units without inspections is not limited to Davenport. There are more than 27,000 rental units throughout Davenport, Moline, Rock Island and Bettendorf. Building department officials from Davenport, Moline, Rock Island and Bettendorf said the risks of spreading COVID-19 put rental inspections on hold.

“We had to pause for about a year until we understood the pandemic enough to feel comfortable entering homes,” said Mark Hunt, Bettendorf’s Community Development Director. “Only a few, if any, rental inspections were conducted in 2020.”

In Davenport, the largest of the Quad-Cities, the city is still trying to catch up from the pandemic pause on inspections. Assistant City Administrator and Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said there are approximately 18,100 rental units in Davenport, of which 3,500 are single family homes and the rest are part of a duplex or complex. She said 80% of the units in the backlog have undergone inspections.

“We anticipate all units will be caught up with their regular inspection cycle within the next 18-24 months,” Gleason said.

State laws don't specify inspection frequency

There are no statewide requirements in Iowa or Illinois outlining inspections for rental properties other than during the construction phase, according to city officials. This does not include properties that fall under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is up to city departments to determine what rental program practices work best, said Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities.

“A lot of cities don't have the staff and resources to put in place a rental inspection program,” Kemp said.

However, Davenport city code calls for inspections every 2-6 years, depending on the number of violations, complaints and level of compliance by the building owner. Gleason said 350 of the properties are currently on a two-year cycle. Those properties are either new and automatically placed on a two-year cycle until inspected or are placed on the list because of their last inspection. The city currently has seven Code Enforcement Officer II positions who conduct rental inspections.

Gleason said she doesn't know if inspector positions will be added.

Davenport, Moline modified rental programs

Davenport's current inspection plan puts the "highest" priority on complaints and re-inspections. Priority properties on the two year cycle are considered "high" priority for due and past due inspection; buildings on a three year cycle are considered "medium" priority if past due and "low" priority if due; and buildings on a four year cycle are considered "low" priority if past due and "lowest" priority if due.

Cities like Davenport and Moline have modified their rental property programs, but they are still struggling to keep up with inspections.

In 2021, Davenport City Council amended an ordinance that would charge landlords a higher penalty if they repeatedly failed to fix housing code violations. The changes, which also included an early-warning system for renters whose properties failed re-inspections, came after the displacement of dozens of low-income renters amid an affordable housing crisis and pandemic because their apartments had become unlivable. The Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street were deemed uninhabitable and ordered vacated after repeated failures by the out-of-state owners to make repairs.

Residents at The Davenport not notified of concerns

But the program was not fool-proof. The Davenport had a history of issues which had been on the city’s radar at least since bricks began falling from the building as early as 2020. But residents weren’t notified or evacuated from the building.

A months-long investigation requested and paid for by the city pinpointed brickwork and “grossly inadequate” shoring in the three days before May 28 as the cause of the deadly collapse.

City officials have not publicly discussed in-depth the inspection process of the apartment building prior to the collapse. But documents cited in the report show building owner Andrew Wold hired Select Structural Engineering to advise on and inspect repairs to the west wall in 2023. Wold filed a lawsuit earlier this month accusing Select of negligence, including failure to identify the risk of collapse. The city’s last documented inspection of 324 Main St. was May 25 to inspect work to begin on a permit pulled by the building owner to replace about 100 feet of brick on the west wall.

Moline overhauling rental inspection system

In Moline, neighborhood revitalization and a rental inspection overhaul have been in the works for sometime. There are currently 650 rental units in city limits, according to Drake Daley, a city building official. Daley said plans to overhaul the buildings department include increasing the number of building inspectors, revising the fees for rental property licenses and developing policies to better assist the city in tracking down landlords not complying with city ordinances.

One of the goals also includes updating the inspection process. The city’s legal department had been handling the inspection program from 2007 until 2018 when the building inspector retired. At that point the Rock Island Fire Department took over the inspection program.

“When you're already short-handed and you have to have the firefighters out inspecting an apartment building and then they get a call about a fire, response times can be affected and cause significant issues,” Daley said.

The city this year took back the oversight of the inspection program.

How frequently a unit is inspected in Moline is determined by an alphabetical ranking system.

A “Class A” property is in excellent condition and has minor or no violations requiring re-inspection. Those are inspected every four years. Class B properties are inspected every two years and are considered in good condition with minor violations of applicable city codes requiring re-inspection and the violations do not pose an immediate threat of danger to the life, health and safety of the occupants of the property.

Properties categorized as “Class C” are in sound condition, but have violations that do not pose an immediate threat and are inspected every year. New construction is considered “Class N” and has an inspection four years from the date the occupancy permit is issued.

The Moline City Council on Tuesday reviewed ordinance changes that would allow for additional inspections to take place at properties, regardless of classification, “at any time there is probable cause a violation exists.”

Rock Island's inspection process similar to Moline's

Rock Island follows a similar classification process to Moline, with the only major difference being that Class C properties are considered a “major concern.”

“Exterior inspections were done for routine compliance inspections unless the tenant was willing to give access to the interior,” said Jerad Irvine, a building official in the city’s Community & Economic Development Department.

The city currently has 4,516 rental units.

Hunt, who joined the city of Bettendorf’s Community Development Department in June of 2020, said the inspection program was undergoing a reorganization started earlier that year in January. About 450 inspections were conducted in 2021. In 2022, that number went up to about 850.

“We are on track to do over 1,000 rental inspections in 2023,” Hunt said.

The city generally needs to conduct about 1,000 inspections each year to keep up with the inventory of rental housing units. Hunt said they aim to inspect all rental housing units once every four years.

“Under the extraordinary circumstances caused by the pandemic, we decided to pause all rental inspections and give all property owners an additional year to complete their inspection requirements," he said.

All new rental housing was inspected throughout the pandemic, according to Hunt.

“We also conducted inspections on any permitted plumbing, mechanical, electrical, or structural work that was performed in rental units during the inspections," he said. "Many rental units had at least some form of inspection during the pandemic pause.”

Photos: Attorneys for amputee, spouse, hold news conference on lawsuit after building collapse in Davenport