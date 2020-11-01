Quad-Cities reports 179 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Quad-Cities reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 4,674.

There are 48 patients hospitalized in the county, the highest daily total of the entire pandemic; the previous high was 33 on Oct. 20. The death toll in Rock Island County remains at 103.

Scott County reported 114 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its pandemic total to 5,224. Deaths remained at 43 for Scott County.

Illinois reported 6,980 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, for a pandemic total of 417,280, and added 35 deaths, bringing the total to 9,792 deaths.

Iowa added 2,607 cases of the coronavirus Sunday, for a total of 130,353, and reported one additional death, for a pandemic total of 1,717.

