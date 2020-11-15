Quad-Cities reports 495 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Quad-Cities reported 495 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.

Scott County recorded an additional 391 cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the number of cases for the last 8 months to 8,606. The novel coronavirus has killed 58 in Scott County since it arrived locally.

The Rock Island County Health Department said there were 104 additional coronavirus cases as of Sunday, bringing the pandemic total to 6,709.

Rock Island County's death toll remains at 115, and there are currently 58 patients hospitalized in the county.

Local health officials continue to urge area residents to stay home, with trips only for essential items and services; wear a face covering every day, every time one leaves their residence; frequent hand-washing; and practicing social distancing, or keeping at least six feet between another person and yourself.

Iowa reported 4,432 new cases and 13 additional deaths as of Sunday morning, as the Hawkeye State has recorded 184,685 cases of COVID-19 and 1,985 deaths during the ongoing pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa has more than doubled over the past two weeks from 1,605.86 new cases per day on Oct. 31 to 3,785.71 new cases per day on Saturday.