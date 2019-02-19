Try 1 month for 99¢

For the seventh year, Quad-Cities Restaurant Week celebrates its culinary attractions beginning Sunday through March 3.

The Tangled Wood restaurant in Bettendorf is among the restaurants participating in Quad-Cities Restaurant Week, Sunday through March 3.

At www.qcrestaurantweek.com you can see the 35 dining establishments that will offer $7-$12 lunches and $15-$30 multi-course dinners. They include restaurants such as Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the Village of East Davenport, The Key in downtown Davenport and The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf.

Visit Quad-Ciites encourages visitors and residents to visit the participating restaurants, said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities.

Quad-City chefs have created menus to showcase their talent and cuisine. There are no passes to buy, coupons to carry or cards to punch. Diners select from the restaurants and specials featured on the website.

Reservations are recommended for establishments that take them, and diners should mention Restaurant Week.

The Key, a restaurant/bar that serves coffee, breakfast and lunch options, small plates, desserts and cocktails, Brady Street, Davenport, is among the restaurants offering special menu items during Quad-Cities Restaurant Week, Sunday through March 3.

“Quad Cities Restaurant Week is a great way to support our regional food experience,” Herrell said. “The most important thing we can as we focus on the Quad-Cities as a destination is the development of our product.”

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.

Attracting visitors to the Quad-Cities involves “looking for that local way of life,” Herrell said. It’s important to tell the story of what Quad-City residents are talking about, he said.

There is a significant amount of culinary talent in the Quad-Cities, he said. "Restaurant Week showcases and activates our authentic food scene," he said.

"The more opportunities we have that are thriving in this community, the better we are as a destination," he said. "We want to make sure we are focusing on a strong culinary experience."

When visitors learn Quad-City residents are talking about places and food experiences that are unique and exciting, "Visitors are going to gravitate toward that," he said.

It’s A Big Dill is one of the burgers on the menu at Baked Beer and Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport.

"I'm really excited about what's happening in this marketplace with food and live music," said Herrell.

For more information, go to the www.qcrestaurantweek.com website. For more information by phone, call Visit Quad Cities at 309-277-0937.

