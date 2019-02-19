For the seventh year, Quad-Cities Restaurant Week celebrates its culinary attractions beginning Sunday through March 3.
At www.qcrestaurantweek.com you can see the 35 dining establishments that will offer $7-$12 lunches and $15-$30 multi-course dinners. They include restaurants such as Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the Village of East Davenport, The Key in downtown Davenport and The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf.
Visit Quad-Ciites encourages visitors and residents to visit the participating restaurants, said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities.
Quad-City chefs have created menus to showcase their talent and cuisine. There are no passes to buy, coupons to carry or cards to punch. Diners select from the restaurants and specials featured on the website.
Reservations are recommended for establishments that take them, and diners should mention Restaurant Week.
“Quad Cities Restaurant Week is a great way to support our regional food experience,” Herrell said. “The most important thing we can as we focus on the Quad-Cities as a destination is the development of our product.”
Attracting visitors to the Quad-Cities involves “looking for that local way of life,” Herrell said. It’s important to tell the story of what Quad-City residents are talking about, he said.
There is a significant amount of culinary talent in the Quad-Cities, he said. "Restaurant Week showcases and activates our authentic food scene," he said.
"The more opportunities we have that are thriving in this community, the better we are as a destination," he said. "We want to make sure we are focusing on a strong culinary experience."
When visitors learn Quad-City residents are talking about places and food experiences that are unique and exciting, "Visitors are going to gravitate toward that," he said.
"I'm really excited about what's happening in this marketplace with food and live music," said Herrell.
For more information, go to the www.qcrestaurantweek.com website. For more information by phone, call Visit Quad Cities at 309-277-0937.