Quad-Cities restaurants raise funds to support Ukrainian refugees, armed forces

As the world recoils from images of Russian forces demolishing residential areas, Quad-Cities restaurants and breweries are using their platforms and products to aid Ukrainian refugees.

Blue Cat Brewing Co. has brewed two different beers as part of the #BrewforUkraine initiative, started by Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine.

The first is a Moscow Mule-inspired wheat ale, brewed with ginger and lime. Currently available for purchase, $1 of each pour goes toward Ukrainian citizens operating Airbnb's that refugees can stay in for free.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted more than 2 million people to flee the country, turning the invasion into the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, the Associated Press and National Public Radio reported.

The Rock Island brewery also recently began brewing a new beer using a recipe straight from Ukraine. Pravda Brewery has made its recipes available worldwide as the brewery turns to making Molotov cocktails to arm those fighting Russian forces. When the beer is ready to serve in several weeks, proceeds will go to Pravda Brewery.

Lopiez Pizza has also raised funds for Ukrainian refugees, though not through its most popular product. Last week Lopiez donated $1 to Rescue.org for every drink sold made with River Pilot Vodka — a Mississippi River Distilling Company product.

The LeClaire distillery matched the restaurant's donation, donating $1 for every River Pilot Vodka drink and $3 for every bottle sold at their Cocktail House.

While the drink fundraiser has ended, Lopiez is taking pre-orders for "PIZZA NOT PUTIN" shirts at its downtown Davenport location. The business intends to donate half of the sales to help the International Rescue Committee send vital supplies to displaced children and families. Learn more at Rescue.org.

Main Street Coffee in Davenport is taking donations online and in-person to send to Ukraine's armed forces.

Freight House Farmers' Market is also raising funds for the World Central Kitchen, a global nonprofit providing food for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

