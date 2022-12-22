Quad-Cities restaurants staying open for Christmas expect a busy day

As Dec. 25 draws near, Ariana's Cafe in Aledo is instituting a potential new holiday tradition — staying open on Christmas Day.

General Manager Lora Scott said the restaurant had always shut its doors for Christmas, even when she worked at a different business in the same space as a teenager. The cafe will be open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"[The owner] wants to see if there'll be enough business, and if there is, we will be open next year as well," Scott said.

Many food establishments close on Christmas Day for various reasons, but some restaurants are taking advantage of lessened competition and customers looking for something other than a home-cooked meal or a chain restaurant.

While Ariana's Cafe doesn't have past experience to draw upon when predicting how busy it will be on the holiday, Scott said they're ready for people to stop by.

"I've had a couple people ask," Scott said. "They seem excited. There are some people that don't have things that they will be able to do on Christmas."

At China Cafe in Davenport, General Manager Dayton Kelting doesn't have to guess at customers' reactions to the restaurant staying open; he knows business will be hopping on the holiday.

Because few places beyond fast food and chains serve food on Christmas Day, Kelting said, China Cafe always opens up for business — to the excitement of its customer base.

"It's all love on Christmas Day," Kelting said. "I don't think there's a single soul that could be mad on Christmas Day. I would hope not, at least."

The day always passes quickly because the restaurant get so busy, Kelting said, and it's a blast to work a shift and interact with people stopping by for a holiday meal.

Oishii Hibachi and Sushi can become pretty packed as well on Christmas Day, General Manager Kejing Weng said. The Moline restaurant stays open every year for people looking to eat out somewhere local when other places are closed.

Customers are always happy to hear that they can grab food from Oishii, Weng said — a feeling she understands well from her own experiences with holiday cooking.

It's for that reason she also enjoys working on the holiday, she said.

"Our family, we don't really cook on special occasions; we usually go out to eat," Weng said. "So [staying open is] a good way ... to provide people something they can really enjoy on Christmas."

The following restaurants also are open Christmas Day. Check with individual restaurants for their hours of operation:

New China Restaurant, Davenport

Riverview Roadhouse Bar & Grill, LeClaire

Red Lantern Fine Chinese Dining (takeout only), Davenport

China City, Davenport

The Great Indian Restaurant, Moline

China Café, Moline

Great Wall, Davenport