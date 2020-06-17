Quad-Cities Riverfront Pops decision expected in July

Finally, people were asked their feelings about a live-stream broadcast.

While declining to reveal survey results, Baxter said people overwhelmingly support a live concert, but there is a "wide range of comfort levels and opinions" regarding the new coronavirus.

The pandemic shut down symphony operations in mid-March, and all scheduled events since then were canceled, including the last Masterworks concert.

Because the shutdown was government-ordered, knowing what to do was relatively easy, Baxter said. But reopening and figuring out how to go forward presents difficult choices and a lot of challenges, with everything still very much undecided, he said.

The "undecideds" include a small event scheduled for the Figge Art Museum on Sept. 19 and the first Masterworks concert of the season scheduled for Oct. 3-4.

While the Riverfront Pops, sponsored by Quad-City Bank & Trust Co., traditionally has been held on the Davenport riverfront, it was moved last year to Arsenal Island because record flooding in the spring had made the Davenport site unusable.