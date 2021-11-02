Quad-Cities Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign starts Friday

The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettles campaign starts with a kick-off event Friday, Nov. 5.
The Hope Marches On campaign event starts at 4 p.m. at Hy-Vee, 201 10th Ave., Milan.
Milan Mayor Duane Dawson, Ascentra President & CEO Linda Andry, the Ascentra marketing team, Quad-City Storm mascot, Radar, and John Morrow, Guinness record book holder and owner of Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts, will make the first contributions, according to a news release.
This season, bell ringers will wear personal protective equipment to protect them from the coronavirus. Donors can give contact-free using their smartphone, or online at www.SalArmy.US/DavenportKettle or www.SalArmy.US/MolineKettle.
The Salvation Army seeks volunteers — groups or individuals — interested n ringing. Register at RegisterToRing.com or call 563-324-4808 in Scott County or 309-764-2811 in Rock Island County.