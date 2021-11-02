 Skip to main content
Quad-Cities Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign starts Friday
topical alert top story

Quad-Cities Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign starts Friday

111320-qc-nws-redkettle-062

Salvation Army bell ringer Nathan Herron of Davenport attends to the Red Kettle outside of HyVee store on 53rd street, Thursday, in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettles campaign starts with a kick-off event Friday, Nov. 5.

The Hope Marches On campaign event starts at 4 p.m. at Hy-Vee, 201 10th Ave., Milan.

Milan Mayor Duane Dawson, Ascentra President & CEO Linda Andry, the Ascentra marketing team, Quad-City Storm mascot, Radar, and John Morrow, Guinness record book holder and owner of Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts, will make the first contributions, according to a news release.

This season, bell ringers will wear personal protective equipment to protect them from the coronavirus. Donors can give contact-free using their smartphone, or online at www.SalArmy.US/DavenportKettle or www.SalArmy.US/MolineKettle.

The Salvation Army seeks volunteers — groups or individuals — interested n ringing. Register at RegisterToRing.com or call 563-324-4808 in Scott County or 309-764-2811 in Rock Island County.

