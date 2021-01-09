Quad-Cities sees 122 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday

Though Saturday brought more positive cases of COVID-19 to the Quad-Cities, there were no new deaths.

Neither health department in Rock Island or Scott counties reported any deaths related to the coronavirus, though there continue to be new positive cases.

Rock Island County reported 45 new cases of the coronavirus, raising its total since the start of the pandemic to 11,294. There have been 276 deaths in the county and there are 32 patients currently hospitalized in Rock Island County.

Scott County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total to 14,911, with the death toll standing at 154.

Iowa reported 1,375 new cases, raising its total of positive cases to 295,352. There were three deaths, raising that total to 4,127.

Illinois reported 6,717 new cases, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,024,039. There were 99 more deaths, raising that total to 17,494.

