 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quad-Cities sees 122 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday
topical alert top story
COVID-19 IN THE Q-C

Quad-Cities sees 122 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
logo

Though Saturday brought more positive cases of COVID-19 to the Quad-Cities, there were no new deaths.

Neither health department in Rock Island or Scott counties reported any deaths related to the coronavirus, though there continue to be new positive cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island County reported 45 new cases of the coronavirus, raising its total since the start of the pandemic to 11,294. There have been 276 deaths in the county and there are 32 patients currently hospitalized in Rock Island County.

Scott County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total to 14,911, with the death toll standing at 154.

Iowa reported 1,375 new cases, raising its total of positive cases to 295,352. There were three deaths, raising that total to 4,127.

Illinois reported 6,717 new cases, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,024,039. There were 99 more deaths, raising that total to 17,494.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News