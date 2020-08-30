Quad-Cities sees 324 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, in a week

The week included challenges for schools as they began to get into their routines in Illinois, including two positive COVID-19 tests for United Township students, and ended with Iowa breaking its record for positive COVID-19 cases with 1,477 new cases on Thursday.
Friday, Aug. 21
- A White House task force on coronavirus recommended Iowa close its bars in the state’s largest cities and to wear face masks, but so far the state has not done so. The new recommendations were included in an Aug. 9 report.
- Two more people died of COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The death toll in the county is now 52 with 1,989 positive cases. A total of 12 people have died this week in the county and 14 in the Quad-Cities. Scott County has 1,960 positive cases but just 17 deaths.
- The Thomson federal penitentiary has seen a jump in positive cases of COVID-19 with 30 staff and 18 inmates testing positive as of Aug. 20. On Aug. 17, the count was 20 staff and two inmates. Numbers also increased at the East Moline Correctional Center. The Illinois Department of Corrections reported that 101 prisoners had COVID-19 at one time but that 72 had since recovered. Staff there had seven infected with six recovered. The facility remains on lockdown with no visitors allowed.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health has initiated an external review of its Bureau of Long-Term Care because of delays in investigations of abuse and neglect complaints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Most families in the Bettendorf School District are opting for hybrid learning featuring both in-person and online learning.
- Ten frustrated Illinois Republican senators demanded Gov. JB Pritzker allow state offices tasked with unemployment claims to reopen as Illinoisans continue to have problems applying for and receiving benefits.
Saturday, Aug. 22
- The Scott County death toll because of COVID-19 increased to 18 and 70 in the Quad-Cities.
- University of Illinois officials expect case numbers to rise as school opens Monday amid the use of a new, easier-to-administer saliva test on campus. Saliva testing, developed at the school, has already been used to test 60,000 staff and students since July.
Sunday, Aug. 23
- Most Iowa Quad-Cities schools will open Monday for the fall semester with 50% instruction required in-person in most districts throughout the state.
- Geneseo schools began remote learning Friday for the rest of the first quarter after two positive COVID-19 tests.
Monday, Aug. 24
- The Interstate 74 Bridge construction had two employees test positive for COVID-19 recently. It earlier had a worker test positive in March.
- The death toll rose to 53 in Rock Island County with the death of a woman in her 60s. The average age of cases is now 43, a department official said. The county also has 2,061 positive cases, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate is now 6.6%.
- Scott County had a 19 more confirmed cases, hitting the 2,000-case mark for the first time.
- Moline-Coal Valley School District's first day of school went well, officials said, as students returned to learning in person for the first time since March. Both hybrid and in-person classes began Monday.
- Essential workers in Rock Island were all named Citizens of the Year in the city. Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and the city council made the proclamation.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Three more people died of COVID-19 in Rock Island County, the health department there announced, giving the county 56 deaths. Jason Roessler spoke at the press briefing Tuesday. The 41-year-old from Rock Island has survived COVID-19, as has his wife and father. An uncle remains hospitalized. Roessler was unsure how his family got the dreaded disease.
- East Moline Grade School District 37 has decided to hold all the rest of its first-quarter classes online beginning Monday after 21 adults in the district schools had at least one symptom, meaning that that they could not teach at school. That was on the heels of four classrooms totaling 29 students being sent home the last two days of last week because a classmate had symptoms and the district was uncertain if students had kept the proper distance of six feet from them in that class. Three of the classes were able to return on Monday. Thus far the district did not have any students test positive for COVID-19.
- A recent COVID-19 cluster among staff has resulted in Cambridge District 227 headed for remote learning beginning Friday, Aug. 28.
- Bar and restaurant patrons in Illinois must now be masked. The COVID-19 mitigation effort was launched by the governor Wednesday. He made the announcement Tuesday after a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Ballot drop boxes in the state of Iowa cannot be used, as state law does not allow it, the Iowa Secretary of State said. Some counties have used them in the past without issue.
- Driver’s license for Illinoisans age 75 or older have been extended one year by the Secretary of State, largely because of the coronavirus and its effect on older people.
- Two United Township High School students tested positive for COVID-19, the first students there to do so in a school year that was in its third week.
- The Scott County death toll from COVID-19 reached 19. Between Rock Island and Scott counties, 75 people have now died from the virus.
- Whitey’s in East Moline closed its location there for a few days because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
- Illinois COVID-19 deaths are nearing 8,000; they now total 7,954.
Thursday, Aug. 27
- Iowa broke its record for positive COVID-19 cases with 1,477 new cases. A total of 338 of those cases were in Johnson County, home of the University of Iowa.
- Illinois residents can expect fewer services and higher taxes as Illinois cities see revenue drops, many brought on by COVID-19.
- A Rock Island County man in his 80s, living in a long-term care facility, died from COVID-19. His death brought the county's total to 57.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closing of bars in six counties Thursday afternoon, including Johnson county, home of the University of Iowa.
- A judge ordered Linn County to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots, agreeing with President Trump's campaign that the county's election commissioner overstepped his authority by pre-filling the ballot requests with voters' personal information.
Friday, Aug. 28
Iowa on Friday reported that more than three-quarters of the coronavirus tests performed in the previous 24 hours had come back positive. The positivity rate jumped to a record 79.43% — with 2,579 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 3,247 tests. It’s the first time the number of positive cases have outnumbered the negative results. Iowa public health officials earlier this week said they were going to add the results of antigen tests to statewide numbers but that the impact on positivity rates would be minimal.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19: a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 59. The health department also reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,138 — an increase of 149 cases in a week. Currently, 15 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.
- Scott County reported an additional 41 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,135 — 175 more than a week ago — with 19 deaths.
