Quad-Cities sees 324 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, in a week

Iowa on Friday reported that more than three-quarters of the coronavirus tests performed in the previous 24 hours had come back positive. The positivity rate jumped to a record 79.43% — with 2,579 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 3,247 tests. It’s the first time the number of positive cases have outnumbered the negative results. Iowa public health officials earlier this week said they were going to add the results of antigen tests to statewide numbers but that the impact on positivity rates would be minimal.