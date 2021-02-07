Quad-Cities sees 40 more positive cases of COVID-19

The Quad-Cities saw 40 more positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, though the death toll didn't rise.

Scott County reported 23 new cases, raising its total since the start of the pandemic to 16,496. There have been 189 deaths.

Rock Island County reported 17 new positive cases, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 12,424. The death toll stands at 298. Currently, 27 patients are hospitalized in the county.

Illinois reported 2,060 new positive cases, bringing the total to 1,146,341. There have been 19,633 deaths. Iowa reported 508 new cases, raising the total to 324,444. The death toll in Iowa is now 5,108.