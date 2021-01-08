Quad-Cities sees another 296 COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

The day after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued up a proclamation opening up restrictions on sporting and recreational events, Iowa saw 59 more deaths related to COVID-19.

Reynolds announced Thursday night she would end restriction on the number of fans who can attend high school sporting events. Before the change, schools could only allow two spectators for each athlete.

Masks must still be worn and spectators are expected to adhere to social distancing at indoor events.

The governor's proclamation won't stop the spread of coronavirus, as Scott County reported 225 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 14,834 since the start of the pandemic. The county also reported another death, bringing that total to 154.

Iowa reported another 2,241 cases, bringing that total to 293,977, with 4,124 total deaths.

Rock Island County reported two more COVID-19 deaths, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s, both living in long-term-care facilities. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is now 276.

“We send our sympathies to the loved ones of these residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.