Quad-Cities sees jump in COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

Five more people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Rock Island County, health officials reported Wednesday.

There are now 19 people hospitalized, up from 15 on Tuesday. Hospitalization data is not released at the county level for Scott County, but region 5, which includes Scott, Muscatine, Clinton and other counties, had 13 additional admissions for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 64 hospitalized, with 21 in ICU and seven on ventilators, according to the Iowa coronavirus website.

The Quad-Cities also confirmed 78 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 5,334.

Rock Island reported 34 more cases, for a total of 2,749, with 74 total deaths, no new deaths on Wednesday. The new cases are one man in his 70s, six men in their 60s, three men in their 50s, four men in their 40s, four men in their 30s, two men in their 20s, one boy younger than 10, two women in their 70s, three women in their 60s, three women in their 50s, one woman in her 40s, two women in their 30s and two girls in their teens.