Quad-Cities sees jump in COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

Five more people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Rock Island County, health officials reported Wednesday.
There are now 19 people hospitalized, up from 15 on Tuesday. Hospitalization data is not released at the county level for Scott County, but region 5, which includes Scott, Muscatine, Clinton and other counties, had 13 additional admissions for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 64 hospitalized, with 21 in ICU and seven on ventilators, according to the Iowa coronavirus website.
The Quad-Cities also confirmed 78 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 5,334.
Rock Island reported 34 more cases, for a total of 2,749, with 74 total deaths, no new deaths on Wednesday. The new cases are one man in his 70s, six men in their 60s, three men in their 50s, four men in their 40s, four men in their 30s, two men in their 20s, one boy younger than 10, two women in their 70s, three women in their 60s, three women in their 50s, one woman in her 40s, two women in their 30s and two girls in their teens.
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site will be open Thursday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 20, offering free testing for Illinois residents with no need for an appointment. The site is at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced four additional cases in Henry County, for a total of 586, and no additional cases in Stark County, where the total remains 47. There have been 7 deaths in the counties combined.
Scott County reported an additional 44 cases, for a total of 2,585, with 26 total deaths, according to the state website. Details about the age and gender breakdown are not released.
Illinois added 1,941 cases, for a total of 266,151, with 8,367 deaths. As of 2 p.m., Iowa had 836 new cases, for a total of 76,225, with 1,235 deaths.
The two states' reproduction factor continued to be below 1.0. Reproduction is the average number of new cases from one infected person, and a number higher than 1.0 indicates the virus is rapidly spreading. Illinois's reproduction factor was .93, and Iowa's was .94, according to the tracking website, rt.live.
