Quad-Cities St. Patrick's Day Parade returns Saturday. Here's what you need to know

Billy Collins and the staff of Me & Billy have had a busy week, getting ready for the cars on 3rd Street outside the restaurant to be replaced with floats and huge crowds.
It's nothing the restaurant owner hasn't handled before, but he's hoping for some additional spectators this year.
"Every year the parade is an exciting event for us, but this year it takes on a different meaning since we haven't had one in a while," Collins said.
After two years of canceled and postponed celebrations, the only bi-state St. Patrick's Day parade is back and ready to cross the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge (formerly Centennial Bridge) on Saturday.
The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVI will lead 53 groups of walkers and floats from Illinois to Iowa, all showcasing their Irish pride ahead of St. Patrick's Day on March 17.
"It's great to be back," St. Patrick Society President Joe Dooley said. "It's just hard to believe it's been three years."
Here are a few things to know ahead of the Grand Parade before it sets off.
Parade day logistics
The Grand Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday from 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel down 4th Avenue and crisscross through downtown Rock Island on its way to the Centennial Bridge.
After the marching groups and floats make their way over the bridge, they'll head east through downtown Davenport before ending at the RiverCenter on 3rd and Perry streets.
The Iowa-bound lanes of the Centennial Bridge will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and police will direct vehicles for alternating traffic in the Illinois-bound lanes.
Dooley said people tend to begin lining the parade route in Rock Island around 10:45 a.m. and in Davenport around 11:30 a.m. So plan to arrive early to secure a prime spot for parade viewing.
The River Bend Food Bank will drive the parade route a half hour before the parade, collecting donations.
The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade will travel from Rock Island to Davenport.
CONTRIBUTED
Bundle up
Break out the green hats, gloves and scarves because Saturday's St. Patrick celebrations are set to be dangerously chilly. National Weather Service Meteorologist James Hladik said parade day will see unseasonably cold temperatures and winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour.
By the time the parade sets off in Rock Island, temperatures will sit around 18 degrees Fahrenheit — with a wind chill of around 5 degrees, despite the forecast calling for sunshine.
"People will need to bundle up," Hladik said.
Dooley said the society is hoping to see temperatures tick up before parade day but has marched in cold weather before and will again.
"I think people are looking forward to it," Dooley said. "Even if it is cold, cold, cold, they're ready to be out there."
More than just a parade
While the Grand Parade is undoubtedly the main event, the St. Patrick Society and local businesses have much more planned.
The society will commence parade day with Mass, held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Once the parade has ended, spectators can head to the RiverCenter Great Hall for a post-parade bash from 1-4 p.m. Membership to the St. Patrick Society is required for admission but can be purchased at the door for $15. Attendees ages 16 and younger will be admitted for free.
Me & Billy and Mac's Tavern will be decked out with Irish flags and other decorations and stocked with Irish cocktails and menu items, as will other restaurants and bars across the Quad-Cities.
Kilkenny's Pub is setting up a giant, heated tent to help people warm up while they party. Manager Kelly Moore said the pub will open at 6 a.m.
A mullet contest will replace the business's usual beanbag toss tournament. Cost to enter the contest is $20, with entry fee money donated to a charity of the winner's choice. The winner will also receive a $500 gift card.
Live bands will perform throughout the day and evening as well.
Moore said she was enjoying the calm before the storm, but that she and the Kilkenny's Pub staff are excited to watch spectators crowd the bar and the sidewalk, united again with pride and celebration after two years of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's something that is just unimaginable," Moore said.
Vintage Radio 107.7 float travels over the Centennial Bridge.
Champagne Academy of Irish Dance performs in downtown Rock Island during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
One of the Elvii stops and pose while traveling on the Centennial Bridge to Davenport.
A resident gets beads thrown to her from floats traveling downtown Davenport during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Ahern family members stop for a picture while traveling on the Centennial Bridge to Davenport during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2 on Aug. 28, 2021. This year's Grand Parade will be Saturday.
Members of the Ahern family walk through downtown Rock Island on Saturday during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2. The parade participants and parade-goers braved a hot, muggy day in the Q-C for the big event.
The DeVine Clan makes its way over the Centennial Bridge.
Folks yell for candy and beads thrown form floats in downtown Davenport during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2.
Former Irish Mothers travel through Rock Island.
Scottish-American Society of the Quad Cities float travels downtown Rock Island during.
Children grab candy and beads thrown form floats in downtown Davenport.
O'Peeters Family's float travels over the Centennial Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Parade-goers stand on top of a building in downtown Rock Island on a hot, muggy Saturday during the
St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2. Weather officials say the Q-C area is expected to get a break from the hot temperatures in the coming days.
Dynamic Dolls performs in downtown Rock Island during the parade.
Downtown Rock Island during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
A float travels downtown Davenport during the parade.
People in the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, pass out beads to those lining the street, in Davenport, August 28, 2021.
A float travels through downtown Davenport during the parade.
O'Peeters Family's float travels downtown Davenport during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Former Irish Mothers travel through Rock Island, during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
A float travels over the Centennial Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2.
The Ahern family float traveling on the Centennial Bridge to Davenport.
Elvii stop and pose while traveling on the Centennial Bridge to Davenport, during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Vintage Radio 107.7 float travels over the Centennial Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
O'Peeters Family's float travels through Rock Island during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
A float travels downtown Rock Island during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
O'Peeters Family's float travels over the Centennial Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Elvii stop and pose in Rock Island, during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2, Saturday.
A float travels through downtown Rock Island.
Champagne Academy of Irish Dance members perform in downtown Rock Island during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2.
The O'Peeters family float travels through Davenport.
A float travels downtown Rock Island.
Parade-goers in downtown Rock Island.
Former grand marshals travel through Rock Island.
Spectators line West 3rd Street to watch the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade as participants throw beads to them in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andrew Arnold of Davenport holds a Carlow family flag ahead of a float crossing the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
The Kinney clan's ship themed float crosses the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Spectators line West 3rd Street during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on March 17, 2018.
Tom Roche of Davenport helps Patrick, 2, grab a toy gold coin from a participant of the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Fautch, 7, of the McGuire clan stands behind tombstones commemorating family members looking out to spectators during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Zoey, 2, and Stacy McNamara of Bettendorf wave to spectators during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
"The First Irish Pope, His Hooleyness Malarkey I" rides at the front of the Peeters family float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Phil Haan of Davenport grabs beads to throw out to spectators during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Three on the Tree bass player Keith Pauley swings his stand up bass while playing on West 3rd Street during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Brayden Serrano, 10, of Eldridge holds a part of a large clover balloon while crossing the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
2018 Grand Marshal Patrick DeVine rides in a classic Pontiac near the front of the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Three on the Tree guitarist Pat Jones and bass player Keith Pauley perform along with drummer James Walters while stopped for a moment on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
A young boy rides his scooter across the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Kids line the side of the road to get candy from parade participants during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Pierzen, 3, smiles as Keegan Loveless of Davenport helps him put more beads around his neck after they're tossed to him from parade participants during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Davenport Central ROTC students march across the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Quad-City Hash House Harriers runners smile and pose for a photo together during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
A group of girls on West 3rd Street reach out to catch a beverage koozie during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
The color guard crosses the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Spectators line West 3rd Street to watch the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Cameron Costello of Durant waves to spectators ahead of his family's float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Frankie, a young pit bull, stops up on the railing to look at the parade procession during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
The Ryan Clan float passes over the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Family and friends smile to spectators from on the DeVine family float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Participants walking with a Jeff's Car Corner float wave to the camera during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Family and friends ride on the Peeters family float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
St. Patrick Society members walk near the front of the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Dale "Stumpy" Kinzenbaw of Marengo holds up a peace sign for the camera during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Parade participants in leprechaun and clover costumes march during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
The Kinney clan's ship themed float crosses the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Kids wave to the camera while waiting for candy to be thrown their way during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Spectators line West 3rd Street to watch the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
An old firetruck being used as the Blaze Restoration float crosses the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Participants in leprechaun costumes pose for the camera on the Jeff's Car Corner float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade participants draw near the end of the parade, just past the River Center, on East 3rd Street in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
Tarah Houk, of Rock Island, holds onto a shamrock balloon during the parade.
Sandi Bartels of Clinton feeds her pig named, Frank Swineatra, during the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade.
Colin McGuire, of Milan, hands out beads during the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday through Rock Island and Davenport.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
Madison Grunwald of Eldridge and Adam Bain of Coal Valley put green tinsil around a cut-out Christmas tree on their float.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
Davenport's 3rd Street is packed from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
The 2019 St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, held on March 16, is the most recent one held near St. Patrick's Day as the COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 event to be canceled and the 2021 parade to be delayed until August.
Charlee, a two-year old Irish wolf hound, gives Pat Ryan of Davenport a kiss after the parade.
The 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade winds onto 3rd Street from the Centennial Bridge, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
Maddox Grunwald of Eldridge waits for the 2019 St. Patrick Society Grand Parade to start in Rock Island. This year's parade will be Aug. 28.
The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade expects to crosses the Centennial Bridge from Rock Island into Davenport as usual this year, despite coronavirus concerns.
The 2019 Irish Mother of the Year Chris McCormick waves during the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade as it crosses the Centennial Bridge.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport. This year's event will be March 14.
This is a scene from the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade in 2019.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade will travel between Rock Island and Davenport this August.
The 35th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade through Rock Island and Davenport will be held Aug. 28. It was postponed from March by concerns over the pandemic.
A tractor is part of the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade in 2019. This year's parade will be March 12.
People line up to watch the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade.
People watch the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade through Rock Island and Davenport last year.
A scene from the 34th annual Grand Parade in March 2019.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
People wave during the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade.
Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.
