Quad-Cities St. Patrick's Day Parade returns Saturday. Here's what you need to know

Billy Collins and the staff of Me & Billy have had a busy week, getting ready for the cars on 3rd Street outside the restaurant to be replaced with floats and huge crowds.

It's nothing the restaurant owner hasn't handled before, but he's hoping for some additional spectators this year.

"Every year the parade is an exciting event for us, but this year it takes on a different meaning since we haven't had one in a while," Collins said.

After two years of canceled and postponed celebrations, the only bi-state St. Patrick's Day parade is back and ready to cross the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge (formerly Centennial Bridge) on Saturday.

The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVI will lead 53 groups of walkers and floats from Illinois to Iowa, all showcasing their Irish pride ahead of St. Patrick's Day on March 17.

"It's great to be back," St. Patrick Society President Joe Dooley said. "It's just hard to believe it's been three years."

Here are a few things to know ahead of the Grand Parade before it sets off.

Parade day logistics

The Grand Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday from 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel down 4th Avenue and crisscross through downtown Rock Island on its way to the Centennial Bridge.

After the marching groups and floats make their way over the bridge, they'll head east through downtown Davenport before ending at the RiverCenter on 3rd and Perry streets.

The Iowa-bound lanes of the Centennial Bridge will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and police will direct vehicles for alternating traffic in the Illinois-bound lanes.

Dooley said people tend to begin lining the parade route in Rock Island around 10:45 a.m. and in Davenport around 11:30 a.m. So plan to arrive early to secure a prime spot for parade viewing.

The River Bend Food Bank will drive the parade route a half hour before the parade, collecting donations.

Bundle up

Break out the green hats, gloves and scarves because Saturday's St. Patrick celebrations are set to be dangerously chilly. National Weather Service Meteorologist James Hladik said parade day will see unseasonably cold temperatures and winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

By the time the parade sets off in Rock Island, temperatures will sit around 18 degrees Fahrenheit — with a wind chill of around 5 degrees, despite the forecast calling for sunshine.

"People will need to bundle up," Hladik said.

Dooley said the society is hoping to see temperatures tick up before parade day but has marched in cold weather before and will again.

"I think people are looking forward to it," Dooley said. "Even if it is cold, cold, cold, they're ready to be out there."

More than just a parade

While the Grand Parade is undoubtedly the main event, the St. Patrick Society and local businesses have much more planned.

The society will commence parade day with Mass, held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Once the parade has ended, spectators can head to the RiverCenter Great Hall for a post-parade bash from 1-4 p.m. Membership to the St. Patrick Society is required for admission but can be purchased at the door for $15. Attendees ages 16 and younger will be admitted for free.

Me & Billy and Mac's Tavern will be decked out with Irish flags and other decorations and stocked with Irish cocktails and menu items, as will other restaurants and bars across the Quad-Cities.

Kilkenny's Pub is setting up a giant, heated tent to help people warm up while they party. Manager Kelly Moore said the pub will open at 6 a.m.

A mullet contest will replace the business's usual beanbag toss tournament. Cost to enter the contest is $20, with entry fee money donated to a charity of the winner's choice. The winner will also receive a $500 gift card.

Live bands will perform throughout the day and evening as well.

Moore said she was enjoying the calm before the storm, but that she and the Kilkenny's Pub staff are excited to watch spectators crowd the bar and the sidewalk, united again with pride and celebration after two years of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's something that is just unimaginable," Moore said.

