PHOTOS: Quad-Cities St. Patrick's Day parade returns with chills and thrills

After two years of canceled and postponed celebrations due to COVID-19 concerns, the only bi-state St. Patrick's Day parade returned on Saturday.

The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVI lead 53 groups of walkers and floats — all showcasing their Irish pride ahead of St. Patrick's Day on March 17 — from Rock Island, across the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge (formerly Centennial Bridge), to Davenport.

Parade-goers and participants were decked out in green hats, gloves and scarves on what was a bright but chilly morning.

By the time the parade set off in Rock Island, temperatures sat around 18 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of around 5 degrees and northwest winds of 15 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

